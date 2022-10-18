Man charged with seven offences in Boston
He will go on trial at Lincoln Crown Court
A man has been charged in connection with seven offences carried out in the Boston area.
Svetoslav Dimitrov, aged 27 years, of Fydell Street, Boston was arrested in the town on Friday 14 October.
He was interviewed and charged with seven offences including, burglary, attempt burglary, two counts of handling stolen goods, one count of theft, going in equipped and one count of fraud.
His charges are outlined below:
- On 25 August entered a property as a trespasser in Botolph Street, and allegedly stole a mobile phone, two bags and wallet containing bank card and £900 pounds cash
- On 7 July dishonestly received stolen goods, namely mobile phones, a letter and a bag, of a value unknown belonging to another person
- On 27 July dishonestly received stolen goods, namely a TV, of a value unknown belonging to another person, knowing it to be stolen
- On 25 August allegedly committed fraud in that you dishonestly made a false representation by using a stolen bank card, for yourself, intending to cause loss to another person to expose that person to a risk of loss
- On 8 October, allegedly stealing a car stereo, torch & USB stick of a value unknown, belonging to another person
- On 8 October attempted to enter as a trespasser at a house in Spilsby Road Boston, with intent to steal
- On 14 October, not being at your place of abode, had with you, articles for use during, or in connection with, theft of a motor vehicle namely a glass cutter and a screwdriver
Dimitrov appeared at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court on 15/10/22 and was remanded in custody pending a fixed trial date at Lincoln Crown Court.