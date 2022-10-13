Man dies as electric car found in ditch in Lincolnshire village
Police are appealing for dashcam footage
We are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage after the driver of a car sadly died following a single-vehicle collision in Carlby.
Officers attended the scene in Stamford Road, close to the border with Leicestershire, after we received a call at 10.25pm last night (12 October).
A grey Tesla Model 3 electric car was located in a ditch, at the side of the road.
The driver, a man in his 30s from Northamptonshire, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.
If you have information, or dashcam footage, please contact us in one of the following ways:
- Call 101, quoting Incident 422 of 12 October.
- Email [email protected] putting “Incident 422 of 12 October” in the Subject line.
- Contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.