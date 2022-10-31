Man dies in A18 incident near North Lincolnshire crossroads

Officers are appealing for witnesses after a man has sadly died following an incident on the A18 near to the Crowle crossroads yesterday (Sunday 30 October).

It is reported at around 11pm a grey BMW 116 was travelling from the Crowle crossroads onto the A18 towards Scunthorpe. For reasons that are not yet clear, the car is believed to have left the road to the offside and entered a nearby river.

The man was taken to hospital following the incident and sadly died a short while later.

His family have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers, our thoughts are with them at this difficult time.

We would like to hear from anybody who may have been travelling along the Crowle crossroads or the A18 around the time of the incident and have dash-cam footage or saw anything that could help, please call us on our non-emergency number 101 quoting log 650 of 30 October.