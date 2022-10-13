Man ‘punched to floor and knocked unconscious’ in Cleethorpes assault

New Lincoln College Group Principal and CEO Mark Locking says further education holds the key to unlocking the region’s economic bounce-back.

Mark, formerly the Group’s Managing Director for Education and Training, was confirmed in post by the Lincoln College Board of Corporation this week.

He has been acting as LCG’s Interim Principal and Chief Executive since the departure of Gary Headland in April.

He said he is looking forward to working in partnership with local education and training providers to plug skills gaps and reboot the economy.

“I am absolutely delighted to be appointed into the role of Principal and CEO and to have the opportunity to continue the vital work we do in Lincolnshire, Nottinghamshire and abroad,” he said.

“I intend to keep our people focused on our purpose, which is to be an extraordinary employer-led organisation, producing a highly skilled and productive local workforce.

“This purpose is more important than ever as we face skills and labour shortages both locally, nationally and internationally.

“Moving forward, Lincoln College Group will be a beacon for collaboration with colleges, schools and universities, creating clear career pathways and amazing training to help school-leavers flourish and adults to upskill and retrain.”

The Lincoln College Board of Corporation Chair James Pinchbeck said: “We are delighted to appoint Mark into this role. Over the last eight years he has led a transformation of education in our colleges, enhancing the relevance of training to meet the needs of our local employers.

“Mark is an inspirational leader with enormous passion for education and training and we have no doubt that he will drive continuous improvement in line with our purpose.

“The role of further education has never been more important in terms of the sustainability of our local economy and Mark will lead Lincoln College Group, working in partnership with others, to develop the workforce of the future that our local employers need to thrive.

“The issues the UK economy faces are reflected across the world and our purpose, to provide a highly skilled and productive local workforce, adds just as much social and economic value in the communities we serve abroad as it does here in the UK.”