Man ‘punched to floor and knocked unconscious’ in Cleethorpes assault
Officers investigating an assault that is reported to have happened on High Street, Cleethorpes at around 4.10am on Sunday 11 September are appealing for witnesses.
It was reported that an altercation took place outside of the Go Local shop where a 22-year-old man was punched to the floor and knocked unconscious by an unknown man.
The man sustained injuries to his face and head and was taken to hospital to receive treatment.
It is believed the suspect entered a nearby takeaway after the assault took place and left the scene before officers arrived.
We are appealing for witnesses to the incident and would ask for anyone who saw anything that could help with our enquiries to call us on the non-emergency number 101 quoting log number 108 of Sunday 11 September.