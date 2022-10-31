Market Deeping ‘delighted’ by high street supermarket plans

It is rumoured to be an Aldi

Retailers are pleased to hear that a new budget supermarket could be coming to Market Deeping’s high street, a councillor says.

Plans for an out-of-town Lidl were turned down in May over fears of that town centre shops would suffer.

The new application is proposed for land where a petrol station currently stands next to the Deepings Centre.

Applicant New River REIT previously confirmed they had been in talks with Aldi about the site.

Ward Councillor Ashley Baxter said a new supermarket in the town centre would draw customers to local businesses.

“The Lidl supermarket was clearly in the wrong place – we are delighted by the announcement that a budget supermarket is being considered in the centre of town instead,” he said.

“It would be brilliant if get we anchor store in town centre, attracting people to the other excellent shops in Market Deeping. I’ve spoken to local retailers who are very keen on the idea.

“There is some disappointment about the loss of the petrol station. However, during the planning process, suggestions will be made to improve the scheme.

“We’re not sure who the budget supermarket will be – Aldi has been mentioned but the Deepings Centre could switch horses.

“Since the big Co-op became a Poundstretcher, the town has only had a Tesco. People will be glad to see another big store to give it competition.

“I know some people hoped it will be a Waitrose or Sainsbury’s. However, many people are relying on budget supermarkets at the moment.

“It’s a difficult time for retailers, so anything the council can do is welcome.”

New River announced that plans had been submitted last week to South Kesteven District Council, and could create up to 40 jobs.

Associate Director Christina Weguelin said the initial public reaction has been positive.

“The success of the Deeping Centre is closely tied to the success of the high street in Market Deeping. When the town was threatened by an out-of-town supermarket, we did analysis that showed that it would divert consumer spend away from the town centre, threatening retailer viability for the long term,” she said.

“The store we are proposing will do the opposite, as people will visit other high street shops and cafes while they get their groceries, thus protecting and enhancing the overall success of the town centre.

“The reaction from the public has been very positive, and we are hoping to move ahead as fast as we can. In the current cost of living crisis, a budget supermarket here would help people keep the cost of their food shopping down.”

The plans will be available shortly on the council’s planning website to view and comment on.

A public consultation will be held for residents and businesses.

MyLocal Lincolnshire is the new home of The Lincolnite. Download the app now.