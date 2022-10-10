Misconduct hearing set for ex special constable accused police system misuse

An accelerated misconduct hearing is to be held on Monday 17 October 2022 for former Special Constable Dominic Watson who was based at Skegness Police Station.

It is alleged that former SC Watson breached the following standards of professional behaviour:

Confidentiality.

Orders and Instructions.

Discreditable Conduct.

It is alleged that between October 2019 and July 2020 his conduct breached the standards of professional behaviour in respect of his use of and access to confidential police systems. It is also alleged that on 13 April 2022, at Boston Magistrates’ Court, he pleaded guilty to five offences under the Computer Misuse Act 1990.

The conduct, if proved, amounts to gross misconduct.

Hearing details

The hearing will be held at Lincolnshire Police Headquarters, Deepdale Lane, Nettleham, LN2 2LT. The hearing will start at 1.00pm.

This will be a public hearing.

Officer name: former Special Constable Dominic Watson

Date: 17 October 2022

Time: 1.00pm

Location: Force Headquarters, Nettleham, LN2 2LT

Request to attend the hearing

If you would like to request to attend this hearing, please complete our request form or send an email to [email protected] with your request along with your name, date of birth and address.

If you do attend, you are kindly asked to report to Reception at Headquarters no later than 12.30pm.

Request to attend this misconduct hearing