Missing Grimsby man last seen near train station

Can you help us locate 52-year-old Jason from Grimsby?

We are appealing for help to locate him after he was reported to us as missing on Thursday 13 October.

Jason was last seen on Friday 7 October in the Grimsby town centre area, near to the train station.

He is described as approximately 6 ft 2” tall with combed back black hair. He was last seen believed to be wearing a Manchester Unit top, a high vis top, jeans and white trainers.

Jason is thought to have links to Urmston area of Manchester.

If you have any information, please contact us on our non-emergency number 101 quoting log 173 of 13 October.