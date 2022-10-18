New specialist cancer support service in Lincolnshire hospitals

Recovered cancer patients who may be having side effects from their life-saving treatment can access a brand new service launched in hospitals in Lincolnshire.

The Pelvic Late Effects service at United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust will focus on patients who have had radiotherapy treatment to the pelvic area for bladder, prostate, colorectal or gynaecological cancers.

The service can provide patients with additional support for any people developing side effects from treatments they have had, which may be physical or wellbeing related.

The service will also help to raise awareness of some lesser-recognised side effects with clinicians, so that there is better understanding of what long-term recovery may look like.

Jane Hall, a Therapeutic Radiographer with more than 30 years of experience in cancer care, is leading the new service.

She said: “I have been treating patients with cancer for many years and this new service is an important addition to cancer care for the people of Lincolnshire. It is good news that more people survive cancer and many people do recover and return to their normal life, but for some people it will be more adjusting to a ‘new normal’.

“Many patients I have talked to say they feel guilty about feeling tired or sharing health concerns that affect their quality of life after treatment, as they feel somehow they are being ungrateful.

“This service will endeavour to support people to live well after their treatment. Part of this service will be explaining the symptoms and investigating concerns, so that through sharing and understanding the right help and support can be given.

I already have more than 10 patients booked in to the clinics, as well as having worked with colleagues throughout the Trust to raise the profile and awareness of the service.”

Professor Ciro Rinaldi, Deputy Medical Director at ULHT, said: “We are delighted to be launching this new service for our recovered patients in Lincolnshire. Cancer treatment is important and so is the recovery and return to being well.

“All of our teams work to make this possible for our patients and the creation of a new service such as the Late Effects service allows us to give pinpoint focus on specific areas to help improve the lives of our patients.

“We aim to deliver outstanding care to all of our patients and personalised services like this allow us to spend quality time with the people whose lives we have saved who still need support, advice and care.”