North Kesteven motion raises concerns over government’s mini-budget

A Lincolnshire councillor is calling for her authority to raise concerns about the government’s mini-budget with council leaders this week.

The Prime Minister and Chancellor on Monday morning confirmed they were U-turning on a decision to cut tax for the highest earners.

However, a motion submitted by Lincolnshire Independents leader Councillor Marianne Overton to North Kesteven District Council’s Full Council on Friday raises wider issues.

Lincolnshire Independents leader Marianne Overton’s motion “tasks the Leader to write to Prime Minister Liz Truss and Chancellor highlighting the impact of the Conservative Party ‘mini-budget’ or ‘growth plan’ on our council and the concerns of our residents.

“This council creates our own plan of local action and invites the Prime Minister and Chancellor, Kwasi Kwarteng to consider support to address our concerns and our own growth projects in North Kesteven,” it adds.

In a statement issued to press Councillor Overton asked if aspects of the budget were “reckless”.

She said that elements of the budget were “such significant and risky moves that do not even begin to tackle our big issues”.

The measures would result in residents picking up the bill around energy, while a 1% extra on national insurance targeted for the NHS and councils would leave them short.

She added that borrowing to pay for the tax cuts was a “very risky strategy” adding that no assurance was given by official bodies that the maths adds up.

During the controversial mini-budget from Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng at the end of September he announced 38 “Investment Zones” including North and North East Lincolnshire Council.

Benefits include tax-break sites created to accelerate growth, loosened planning laws to make development easier and reduced business rates, capital allowance and national insurance contributions for the first ten years.

Lincolnshire County Council’s economy chief Councillor Colin Davie has already made the case for Lincolnshire to be included.

However, Councillor Overton said the new legislation would reduce the impact of local voices in big developments and less business tax for councils.

“Is it OK to have growth at any cost?” Said Mrs Overton, pointing also to a lack of detail around tackling climate change.

The motion will be discussed at Full Council on Thursday, from 5pm.