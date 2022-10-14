Plans for multi-million mental health hub in Boston
Local residents invited to find out more about the plans
Lincolnshire Partnership NHS Foundation Trust announced plans to create a new multi-million pound mental health hub at Norton Lea in Boston.
Residents are being invited to an information session to find out more about the plans for the 19-bed mixed gender inpatient facility on London Road.
Plans would see the outdated dormitory style accommodation the Trust currently has at Pilgrim Hospital removed.
Local residents will be able to speak the project team and construction experts at an events at St Thomas’ Church Hall between 2pm and 7pm on Tuesday, October 25 and Tuesday, November 1.
Anyone wishing to be involved in the development is advised to join the Trust’s Better Together Focus Group by emailing [email protected] or calling 07779206374.
Alan Pattison, programme lead from Lincolnshire Partnership NHS Foundation Trust (LPFT), said: “This is part of a national programme to improve mental healthcare services.
“We want to improve privacy and dignity standards for people who use our services, so we’d like to create a 19-bed mixed gender inpatient facility for working age adults, which will serve those living to the east and south of Lincolnshire.
“We’ve co-designed the building with our Experts by Experience, healthcare professionals and construction experts, so we’re confident we will create a therapeutic space for those who receive care from us.
“This project is part of a multi-million pound investment to remove the outdated dormitory style accommodation, which we currently have at Pilgrim Hospital.
“We hope by building at Norton Lea, we will also be able to co-locate other mental health support services, making it a real support hub for the people of Boston.”