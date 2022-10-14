Police appeal to identify man after ‘threats to kill student’ incident in Lincoln

The Boston man accused of murdering Ilona Golabek has denied using his butchery skills to remove parts of her body.

Kamil Ranoszek, 42, has spent three days giving evidence from the witness box at Lincoln Crown Court.

Prosecution barrister Gordon Aspden KC this afternoon (Friday) concluded his questioning of Ranoszek by suggesting “things didn’t go well” when he returned to the Wormgate flat he shared with Miss Golabek at 11pm on 9 November.

Mr Aspden told Ranoszek that Miss Golabek had spent the evening in Facebook contact with a local man she had met on Tinder and planned to meet him the following weekend.

“I’m going to suggest to you there was an exchange of words that made you angry, probably concerning the planned visit the following Saturday?”, Mr Aspden asked Ranoszek, who replied “Not true.”

“You were so angry that you killed her,” Mr Aspden suggested, “That’s what happened?” But Ranoszek replied “No.”

Mr Aspden suggested the reason why the couple’s daughter and neighbour were not disturbed is that Ranoszek took Miss Golabek by complete surprise.

“You moved her body, probably to the bathroom, and you began cleaning up blood, didn’t you?, Mr Aspden asked Ranoszek who again replied “No.”

Mr Aspden suggested Ranoszek then used his butchery skills to remove parts of the body, and then cycled to Witham Way Country Park during the early hours of 11 November.

Ranoszek, who worked at Moy Park, replied “Not true.”

Mr Aspden finished his questioning by asking “You murdered Iliona Golabek, Mr Ranoszek, didn’t you,”? to which he gave a final “No.”

Ranoszek was then asked to describe Miss Golabek by defence barrister Andrew Campbell Tiech KC.

“She was lively, friendly and energetic,” Ranoszek said. “She loved fishing and I infected her with it.

“I loved her because she was the mother to my child and we were trying our best to bring her up as an adult girl.”

Mr Campbell Tiech then asked Ranoszek “Did you think she was going to leave you?”

Ranoszek replied “As I mentioned before, we had talked about the subject, she intended to leave, but the next day everything turned upside down, she said ‘sorry,’ and everything subsided.”

Mr Campbell Tiech then concluded Ranoszek’s evidence by asking him “The prosecution case is that you at 11pm, for whatever reason, jealousy, killed her?

Ranoszek replied: “That’s not me. I didn’t do this.”

The trial continues on Tuesday.