Police appeal to identify man after ‘threats to kill student’ incident in Lincoln
Two members of security were also assaulted
We are appealing for help to identify the man in the image after a series of offences were reported from Campus Way, Lincoln.
At around 11.30pm on Saturday 1 October, a male was seen looking in and around cars parked on Campus Way. University security challenged the male, and he left the scene.
Before police arrival, the male also reportedly made threats to kill a student, caused damage to a window by throwing a chair through it and assaulted two members of security.
Upon reviewing CCTV, the male was also seen entering a vehicle and searching through it with an item resembling a samurai sword.
If you know this man, please get in touch by calling 101 or emailing [email protected] quoting incident 478 of 1 October.
Alternatively, you can report anonymously via the independent charity CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.