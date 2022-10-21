Police appeal to locate man after discarded clothes found on Skegness beach
Including a jacket, top, trousers, socks and trainers
We are seeking assistance to locate a man after clothes were found discarded on Skegness beach.
Our Force Control Room received a report of clothing found on the beach next to the Pier at 8.27am today, Friday.
The items of men’s clothing left at the location included a jacket, top, trousers, socks and trainers.
PCSO Dave Bunker said: “We are keeping an open mind as to what has happened to the owner of the clothes. At this stage we can’t rule out if they have left their clothes behind after entering and leaving the water, or if they have gotten into trouble in the water. We are carrying out extensive searches along with the Coastguard and lifeboat.
“This person is not in trouble by any means, but we need to ensure they are safe and well so we can stand down our search. If you left your clothes behind at the beach, please call us.”
If anyone can assist us with our inquiries, please call us on 101 and quote incident 60 of 21 October.