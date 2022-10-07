Police launch murder investigation after woman dies in Scunthorpe

Two people have been arrested following an incident on Saturday 1 October.

Emergency services were called at around 8.50pm to reports of a concern for safety of a woman in an alleyway between Berkeley Street and Sheffield Street West, Scunthorpe.

She was found having sustained a life-threatening head injury and was taken to hospital to receive treatment.

On Wednesday 5 October, the woman sadly died as a result of her injuries and a murder investigation was launched on Thursday 6 October.

The victim’s family are currently being supported by specially trained officers and our thoughts are with them at this very sad time.

An 18-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody at this time. A woman also arrested in connection with the incident, has since been released under investigation.

Detective Chief Inspector Nicole Elliott leading the investigation said: “Since the incident, officers have been investigating a number of lines of enquiries to establish how the woman came to sustain her injuries.

“We understand that a tragic incident of this nature will cause shock to the local community. Those living in the area will see an increased number of officers over the coming days.

“Our neighbourhood policing team are also in the area providing reassurance to residents and the local community. Please come and speak to us if you have any concerns.

“I encourage anyone with information that may assist with our enquiries who has not already spoken to us, or feels they have more information to give to please come forward.

“If anyone has dashcam or CCTV footage of the area around the time of the incident, I would ask you to contact us on our non-emergency number 101, quoting log 31 of 2 October.”