Prince William and Gareth Southgate surprise Lincoln schools’ footballers

Young football players from St Peter at Gowts and Bishop King Primary were stunned to find themselves face to face with The Prince of Wales during a London tournament.

Not only that, England Manager Gareth Southgate also popped in for a rendezvous with foundation staff, who had a chance to discuss the upcoming World Cup.

The pupils were invited to represent Lincoln City in the event held to mark the 10th anniversary of St George’s Park.

St George’s Park is the home of all the England national football teams with Prince William watching on in his role as Football Association president.

Charlotte Hickerton, headteacher at St Peter at Gowts, said: “It was a special moment for some of our pupils to not only play football at the home of England, but to meet the manager and our next king. It is a day they will never forget.

“With the recent passing of Queen Elizabeth II, William’s grandmother, this will particularly help their understanding of current affairs and the role the monarchy plays in this.

“Our thanks to Lincoln City Foundation for providing us this money-can’t-buy opportunity for our pupils, which adds to wide range of work they already do with the school.”

Jessica Ballard, a manager at the Foundation, added: “It was a great day for all the young people who got to take part in the tournament – and was totally worth the early start!

“They would never have dreamt of playing football in front of Prince William, and there was a very sweet moment when one of our players was hit in the face by the ball and the prince took the time out to check she was ok.”