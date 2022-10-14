Road closure and temporary traffic lights for Mablethorpe crossing works

Major improvements to the existing zebra crossing on the High Street, between Rutland Road and Parklands, will start in October.

Cllr Richard Davies, executive member for highways, said: “Not only will upgrading to a fully-signalised crossing at this location to make it much safer for students and everyone else on foot, but it will also improve pedestrian links to the school and nearby local businesses.

“While on-site, we’ll be taking the opportunity to fully rebuild a 140m stretch of deteriorating carriageway here and will also be addressing the worn-out bell-mouth at the Rutland Road junction.”

As part of the works, temporary traffic signals will be in place from 7:30am to 7pm, Monday to Friday, starting Monday 17th October for up to four weeks.

Access to the school will be maintained throughout.

Cllr Davies added: “We’ll be doing everything we can to keep disruption to a minimum, including maintaining pedestrian access throughout the four-week scheme and keeping the High Street fully open on weekends.

“When finished, the upgraded crossing and rebuilt section of road will make travelling in and around Mablethorpe much safer for everyone using the High Street, including students and parents.”

Please note, in addition to the temporary traffic signals, the A1104 High Street will be closed on the following dates between 7:30am and 7pm (dependent on weather):

Friday 21st October

Monday 31st October

Tuesday 1st November

Wednesday 2nd November

Friday 4th November

The diversion route for this closure will be via A1104 Alford Road / Golf Road / Quebec Road / A1104 High Street, and vice versa.