Road closure for A1031 works near Saltfleetby starts next week
The works will last over a month
Works to rebuild a section of the A1031 in Saltfleetby will start later this month.
The road reconstruction works will start on Monday 24 October until early December.
As part of the works, a daytime road closure will be in place on the A1031 through Saltfleetby from 8am to 6pm (weekdays only).
The diversion route for the road closure will be via A1031 / A1104 / A157 / B1200 / A1031, and vice versa.
Cllr Richard Davies, executive member for highways, said: “A section of the A1031 through Saltfleetby is nearing the end of its serviceable life, so we’ve taken the decision to make improvements now before the road condition gets any worse.
“As part of these improvements, we’ll be excavating nearly a mile of current carriageway and rebuilding it using over 3,400 tonnes of tarmac and other road-building materials.
“We’re also taking the opportunity to re-level the verge along this stretch of road to reintroduce the edge of the carriageway drainage.
“We’ll be doing everything we can to keep disruption to a minimum throughout the project, including maintaining access for residents, school buses and emergency vehicles during our working hours.
“When complete, these improvements will make travelling through Saltfleetby safer and more comfortable for all road users, and we thank you for your patience while we carry out these essential works.”