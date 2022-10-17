Rugby Report: Lincoln Ladies score 12 tries to beat Lutterworth

Lincoln Ladies produced an amazing team performance as they made it back-to-back league victories with an emphatic 68-12 home win against Lutterworth.

Lincoln only had a squad of 16 players available and had several players out of position in their third league game of the season, but that didn’t stop every single player from impressing on a great Sunday afternoon for the hosts.

In addition to the starting XV who put in a great shift, Rebecca Rutterford came off the bench to make her debut in what was also her first ever game off rugby, with head coach George Reid saying “she got stuck in and did everything she’s been taught.”

Jenna Bierton crossed for four tries and captain Abi Lee grabbed two, with Shannon Snell, Emily Nelson, Kiara Frankish, Liv Smith, Rose Buchanan and Jade Morgan each scored one.

Nelson also successfully kicked four conversions to put Lincoln second in the league table.

In Women’s NC 2 Midlands (North East), Tiana Woollaston grabbed a brace of tries as Boston Ladies secured a 45-0 victory against a determined Kesteven side.

Lilly Smith, Clare Wright, Lycia Elston, Molly Smith, and Jen Braysher also scored tries for Boston, with the latter also kicking five conversions.

Kesteven Ladies played with great spirit throughout and it was a big positive for the club to see teenagers Phoebe and Emily make their debuts after having moved up from the girls’ squad.

In Women’s NC2 North (East), Jo Hart, Holly Newman, and Ewa Jasek all scored tries as Scunthorpe battled hard in a 36-19 home defeat against Sandal.

Scunthorpe’s remaining points came via the boot of Cassie Milestone who kicked two conversions.

Grimsby Lynx Women played their first game of the season and showed great spirit despite the result in a 47-10 defeat against Hemsworth.

Grimsby were delighted to get back out onto the pitch and their tries were scored by Becca Tacey and Edith Kerr.

Hannah Brooke scored a hat-trick of tries for Hemsworth, while Lauren Siddons, Rhea Midgely, Alisha Nix, Daney Jarret.

Brooke kicked six conversions to complete the scoring.

Meanwhile, Lincoln’s men’s 1st XV left it too late to start their comeback, but still managed to pick up two bonus points in a high-scoring 42-40 home defeat against Mellish.

Dexter Ryde, Harry Pickett, Grant Cowe, Olly Stringer, Ben Crowe, and Harry Marks all scored tries for Lincoln, while Louie Cooke successfully kicked five conversions.

Stand-in captain Jack Miles scored two tries as Lincoln Imps XV continued their unbeaten start to the season with a 38-7 home win against Kesteven.

Rory Standish, Will Hewing, Cynyr Jones, and Ollie Keen also scored tries for Lincoln, while Jack Randell kicked four conversions.

Ben Betts scored Kesteven’s only try of the match which was converted by James Bowlby.

Lincoln’s 3rd XV and North Hykeham’s second team both played their first match of the season, with support from the University, and it was played in an excellent spirit.

Henry McCarthy grabbed two tries for North Hykeham whose other try scorers included Joel Richards, Karl Ward, Connor Smith and Rob Booth, while Alex Morley kicked four conversions.

Lincoln captain Chris Smith scored Lincoln’s only try of the match which was converted by Kieran Hawkes.

Lincoln’s Under-16s won their local derby clash against Market Rasen 46-12, while the club’s Under-14s won 53-0 at Newark in the NLD Cup.

Other Results

In Regional 1 North East, Scunthorpe hosted Paviors with 17 regular players unavailable through injury or other reasons and it had a big impact in a 43-36 defeat.

Max Bradwell, Chris Murray, and Cam Christer, who were part of last season’s cohort of colts at the club, and Billy Hardy, all made their first appearances for the first team.

Josh Clarke, Joey Mowbray, Nick Dyson and Hardy all scored tries for Scunthorpe, who were also awarded a penalty try.

Connor Brewster, who also came up through the colts, kicked two conversions while Clarke added one, as well as a penalty.

In Counties 1 Midlands East (North), two tries from Alex Ruck helped Market Rasen & Louth come from behind to beat Southwell 47-26.

The opposition’s coach – former Wales international Andy Powell – playing the full 80 minutes against Rasen.

Alex Ruck grabbed two tries for Rasen, while Will Stephens, Tom Stephens, Jake Pryer, Marius Berger, and Will Pridgeon each scoring one.

Spen Holvey successfully kicked six out of his seven conversions.

In Counties 1 Midlands East (South), tries from Harry and Sam Thornburn helped Bourne to a 15-9 victory away against Northampton Casuals.

Bourne’s remaining points came via the boot of Liam Shields who kicked one conversion and one penalty.

Two penalties from Harry Bentley saw Stamford pick up a losing bonus point in a narrow 10-6 home defeat against Wellingborough.

In Counties 2 Midlands East (North), second-placed Kesteven continued their great start to the season with a 31-17 home victory against Nottingham Casuals.

Will Walker grabbed two tries for Kesteven and James Goodrich, Tom Wood and Ben Hall each scored one.

Walker also kicked three conversions to complete the win for Kesteven.

Oli Lawman and Sean Bishop crossed for two tries apiece as Boston claimed a 31-10 home win against Belper.

Jose Araujo also scored a try for Boston and Wayne Harley kicked three conversions.

Brad Beresford grabbed a brace of tries as Gainsborough secured a 38-24 home victory against Ashfield.

Kieron Smythe, Tom Mell, and Ben Watson also scored tries for Gainsborough, while Beresford kicked five conversions and a penalty.

It was a difficult afternoon for Grimsby who suffered a 38-8 home defeat against Nottingham Moderns.

Matt Stringer scored Grimsby’s only try of the match and Jess Matthews kicked a penalty.

In Counties 2 Midlands East (South), second-placed and unbeaten Spalding recorded a 34-29 at Bedford Queens.

Ash Anker crossed for two tries for Spalding and Callum Lewis, Gav Sharman, Sam Noble and George Brown each scored one. Conall Mason kicked two conversions.

The biggest result in Counties 3 Midlands East (North) saw Sleaford claim a comprehensive 86-3 home victory against Worksop.

Cian Mclarnon and Joe Jones both crossed a hat-trick of tries, while Tommy Williams scored two.

Club captain Dan Mackie, Jamie Bird, Glyn Bates, Gaz Ambler, Shaun Fisher, and J.Swift also scored tries for the hosts.

Jones also kicked six conversions and Mackie and Ben Hitchcock each added one.

Tommy Jarvis, Jamie Robson, and Joe Murray all scored tries as North Hykeham endured a difficult afternoon with a 43-15 home defeat against Meden Vale.

Cleethorpes were unable to travel for their match so Nottingham Medics were awarded a home walkover.

In Counties 3 Midlands East (South), Archie Sloan scored two tries as Deepings battled hard in a 38-19 home defeat against Brackley.

Kelvin Squires also scored a try for Deepings and Chris Barrett kicked two conversions.

Deepings vets’ team were also in action on a day which saw the club celebrate its 40th anniversary. They faced Stamford and Gary Ward crossed for a hat-trick of tries for the hosts in a 65-20 defeat, while their remaining try was scored by James Davidson.

In the East Yorkshire Merit League, Barton & District travelled to BP RUFC to face last season’s runners-up and were beaten 36-24.

Barton showed great determination throughout the match with their tries coming from Joe Rhoades, Maxx Matthews, and Morgan Williams.

Barton were also awarded a penalty try and Williams kicked one conversion.

In the NLD Merit Table East 1, Stamford’s 2nd XV put in an impressive performance in a 55-20 home win against Skegness.

Captain Dean Brian and John Hummel were among the try scorers for Skegness.