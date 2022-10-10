Rugby Report: Lincoln, Market Rasen and Stamford among the winning teams

Lincoln, Market Rasen, Spalding, and Stamford Old Boys were among the winning sides in Lincolnshire at the weekend, while Gainsborough Ladies played their first ever league match which ended in a spirited defeat against Stamford Women.

In the NLD Merit Table East 1, Lincoln Imps XV continued their unbeaten start to the season as new captain Sam Cave guided them to a hard-fought 21-5 victory away against a strong and determined Skegness side.

The visitors scored all their points in the first half and then had to absorb sizeable pressure on their own try line in the second as Skegness pressed hard to try and get back into the match.

Both sides enjoyed spells of possession in the first half, but it was Lincoln who took a 21-0 lead in at the break thanks to tries from Mick Glenfield, James Johnson, and Jack Randell.

Randell also successfully kicked all three conversions.

Skegness improved in the second half with only strong defence from Lincoln, and last ditch tackling by Chris Smith and Sam Cowles, keeping them out.

The hosts hard work was eventually rewarded late on as vice captain Adam Ongley powered over for a try.

In the same division, Tom Lewis crossed for eight tries as Market Rasen & Louth’s 2nd XV claimed a convincing 81-7 victory at Horncastle.

Captain Angus Treadgold and Jordan Smith grabbed two tries apiece, while Jake Pryer scored one.

Will Naylor and Mike Starling each kicked four conversions for Market Rasen.

Horncastle never let their heads drop and kept digging in for the full 80 minutes, with scrum-half Iain Borely and prop Jake Taylor both impressing.

A strong run from the halfway line by Tom Fiddies resulted in Horncastle’s only try of the match, which was converted by Borely, and captain Mike Hoyes said “the spirit of these boys is unbelievable.”

Scott Odams, Sean Cummings, Georgio King, Josh Udom, and Harry Cox all scored tries as Kesteven’s 2nd XV claimed a hard-fought 27-12 victory over Sleaford. Martyn Parker successfully slotted over one conversion.

Cian Mclarnon was among the try scorers for Sleaford and Tim O’Sullivan added a conversion.

Although there were not too many first team games, Stamford College Old Boys and Spalding’s 1st XVs were both in action at the weekend and the two Lincolnshire sides were victorious.

Carl Brierley Lewis grabbed a hat-trick of tries as Stamford College Old Boys secured an impressive 55-0 friendly win away against Aylestone Athletic.

Captain Callum Fraser and Harry Bell crossed for two tries apiece, while Eric Denechau and Charlie Dunn each scored one.

Brierley Lewis successfully slotted over five conversions.

In Counties 2 Midlands East (South), George Brown crossed for two tries as second-placed Spalding continue their strong start to the season with a 27-7 league victory at home against Huntingdon & District.

Callum Lewis, Jack Patrick, and Harry Sharman also scored tries for Spalding and Conall Mason kicked one conversion.

Spalding’s Vets were also in action and their friendly against Deepings Dinosaurs ended in a 24-20 victory.

Ollie Mayoh grabbed a brace of tries for Spalding and Richard Start and Richard Cooke each scored one. Rob Lucas added two conversions.

Steve Mansbridge crossed for two tries for Deeping Dinosaurs, with James Price and Joey Attwell each scoring one.

The Dinosaurs will take on Stamford, while the club’s first team host Brackley as Deepings celebrate their 40th anniversary with a family day on Saturday, October 15.

It was a special day at Scunthorpe as their 3rd XV faced Gainsborough’s 2nd XV in the Spud Cup, played in memory of Steve Daniel.

Steve, known by many as Spud, played for both clubs during his career and since his sad death in 2019 this is the second time the teams have come together to play in the Spud Cup.

He was remembered by his two teams in a good game of rugby and then song and festivity after the match, just how he would have wanted.

Cally McSherry, Jon Thompson, Jordan Tuplin, George Turner, and Carl Duffin all scored tries in a 31-19 victory for Scunthorpe.

Scunthorpe’s remaining points came via the boot of Robbie Goodyear who kicked three conversions.

Ricky Smart, Richard Greenway, and Luke Pashley scored the tries for Gainsborough and Tom Mell kicked two conversions.

Scunthorpe’s 4th XV also claimed an impressive home victory after beating Grimsby’s 2nd XV 52-12.

As the games kicked off at different times, Robbie Goodyear was able to feature in his second game of the day and in this match he crossed for two tries for Scunthorpe.

Jamie Wray also scored two tries, while Andy Kelly, Lee Copperwheat, Harry Adlington, and Karl Hull each scored one. Goodyear also kicked six conversions.

Grimsby battled hard throughout with their tries being scored by Tom Wakefield and Kieran Littlewood.

In the East Yorkshire Merit League, Barton & District battled hard and never gave up for the full 80 minutes, but endured a difficult afternoon with a 43-17 home defeat against Scarborough.

Vice captain Joe Rhoades, Ben Lovelace, and Danny Vannet scored the tries for Barton with Morgan Williams adding one conversion.

Bourne’s 2nd XV claimed an impressive 42-17 home win in a friendly against Thorney’s vets side.

Matt Holden grabbed two tries and debutant Harry Sprigg scored his first for the club.

Chris Wheeler and Billy Musson were also among the try scorers for Bourne.

Ladies Rugby

Gainsborough Ladies battled hard and refused to give up as their first ever league match ended in a 74-10 defeat at home against Stamford Women.

Jess Swan, who only started playing the sport less than a year ago, scored her first try for the club.

Helen Jones also grabbed a try for Gainsborough, while Leah Thorpe and Lucy Wilkinson impressed in the first senior matches.

Head Coach Martin Roberts said: “The girls played amazing in spells and when they believe in themselves they look amazing. That will come with more match time.

“They should all be so proud of how far they’ve come to compete in a competitive game.”

Hannah Dennis crossed for four of Stamford’s tries in what was an impressive victory, while Freya Smith and Gemma Alcoran grabbed two apiece.

Caz Dolby, Sammy Pocock, Kayna Penrose-Tomms, and Georgia Mackinlay also scored tries for Stamford. Captain Daisy Attley kicked five conversions and Alcoran added two.

Stamford Women coach Paul Beard said: “The girls recognised they were slow out of the traps last time out and put that right scoring five tires in the first 18 minutes.

“The togetherness and unity in this squad is really building and it’s great to hear them not get carried away with some real honest reflections after the game. With the attitude this squad have they’ll continue to grow at an alarming rate.”

Touch Rugby

Lincoln Touch showed great spirit in their first Eastern Regional Development Series (ERDS) tournament of the 2022/23 season on Sunday.

Lincoln struggled in the group stage and only won one game out of four, but they refused to give up and finished the day strongly.

They beat Bishop Stortford 2-1 in the 7th/8th placing match thanks to tries from captain Maksim Lema and debutant Neil Sinnett.

Sinnet and Jake Spidgets both produced solid debuts for Lincoln, while coach Rob Smith had a creative tournament and set up the most tries of the day.