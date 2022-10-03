Rugby Report: October begins with several wins for Lincolnshire sides

Three wins on the road for Lincoln’s senior teams

Dan Hill crossed for a hat-trick of tries as Lincoln’s 1st XV made it four wins in five league games with a 33-10 bonus point victory at Burton.

Captain Lewis Wilson and Harry Marks each scored one try, while Louie Cooke added four conversions to complete a successful afternoon for Lincoln.

The match also saw Thomas Brookes make his return to the first team and he performed well in defence, carried well in open play and was strong in the lineouts.

The result means that Lincoln sit in second place in the Counties 1 Midlands East (North) league table.

Lincoln Imps XV continued their unbeaten start to the season in the NLD Merit Table East 1 after coming from behind to win 27-7 at Stamford’s 2nd XV.

Stamford took the lead through Chuck Hall’s try which was converted by Nick McDowall.

Lincoln responded with tries from Jack Randell, Harry Atkinson, Lucian Morosan, Rory Standish, and Brandon Hogan to ensure their third league victory in a row, while Jack Miles kicked one conversion.

Jenna Bierton crossed for four tries as Lincoln Ladies bounced back to winning ways in style with a 29-5 victory away against Derby.

Vice-captain Emily Nelson also scored a try and kicked two conversions on a great afternoon for Lincoln, who bounced back from their defeat against Coalville to move up to third in the league table.

Lexi Page-Graves made her debut in what was also her first ever game of rugby, and she put in a superb performance at flanker which saw her named as the players’ player of the match.

Derby picked out Lincoln captain Abi Lee as the away side’s best player of the game.

Elsewhere in women’s rugby, Hermione Farmer crossed for two tries as Kesteven Ladies put in a fantastic team performance to secure a 20-17 home victory against Sutton Bonington Students Ladies in Women’s NC 2 Midlands (North East).

Jess Castell-Smith and Beth Toone also scored tries for Kesteven, who fielded six players who had progressed through the girls’ team which is part of the club’s youth section.

The six players included try scorers Jess Castell-Smith and Hermione Farmer, as well as Lilliemae Reid and Robyn Albans, and debutants Jemima Wilcox and Megan Jones.

Lilly Smith crossed for a hat-trick of tries as Boston Ladies claimed a 46-20 win at Sleaford.

Tiana Woollaston grabbed a brace of tries and Paige Heeley, Maisie Austin, and Sophie Lorenz each scored one.

Hannah Booth kicked three conversions for Boston.

Meg Jones and Rachel Couzens scored two tries apiece for Sleaford Ladies.

In Women’s NC2 North (East), Scunthorpe picked up a losing bonus point in a narrow 17-14 defeat away against Doncaster Ladies.

Cassie Milestone crossed for a brace of tries for Scunthorpe and successfully kicked two conversions.

Captain Becky Clark, Ewa Jasek and Jodie Britcliffe were among the top performers for Scunthorpe.

Other results

In Regional 1 North East, Scunthorpe’s 1st XV ran in five tries to secure their first win of the season – a 31-29 victory at home against Ilkley.

Si Fisher, Josh Lugsden, Mick Dunk, Kane Linklater and Gav Hale all scored tries for Scunthorpe.

The North Lincolnshire side’s remaining points came via the boot of Connor Brewster who kicked three conversions.

In the Counties 1 Midlands East (North), two tries from Tom Stephens saw Market Rasen & Louth recover from 21-7 down to beat former league leaders Loughborough 36-28.

Callum Dufton, Tom Lewis, and Spen Holvey also scored tries for the hosts, with the latter adding four conversions and one penalty to ensure the comeback win.

In Counties 1 Midlands East (South), Stamford turned on the style with a 46-5 home victory against St Ives (Midlands).

George Nairn grabbed two tries, while Iain Downer, Gareth Ramsden, Arthur Lewis, Ben Chisholm, Michael Kendall, and Michael Cade each scored one for the Lincolnshire club.

Harry Bentley kicked three conversions to secure Stamford’s third league victory in a row.

Tom Dixon crossed for two tries as Bourne secured a losing bonus point in a narrow 25-21 home defeat against Market Bosworth.

Bourne captain Sam Evison kicked the remaining points with three penalties and one conversion.

In Counties 2 Midlands East (North), Kesteven lost 47-22 in the top-of-the-table clash at Mansfield as their opponents leapfrogged them to go top of the table.

Will Walker grabbed a brace of tries for the Lincolnshire side, while Josh Udom and Alex Knight each scored one.

Charlie Willis grabbed two tries as Boston battled to a 27-24 victory away against Bakewell Mannerians.

Sean Bishop also scored a try for the Lincolnshire club, while Wayne Harley kicked three conversions and two penalties.

Grimsby put in a good performance but succumbed to a 39-17 defeat at Nottingham Casuals.

Evan Picking and Nathan Watson both scored tries for Grimsby.

Grimsby’s remaining points came via the boot of Jess Matthews who kicked two conversions and one penalty.

Brad Beresford and Ben Watson crossed for tries as Gainsborough lost 33-15 at Nottingham Moderns – a team they had beaten in the NLD Plate Final in August.

In the league meeting it wasn’t to be though, but they battled hard throughout with Harry Beresford being named as their man-of-the-match.

Harry’s brother Brad Beresford also kicked one conversion and a penalty for Gainsborough.

In Counties 2 Midlands East (South), second-placed Spalding were awarded a home walkover against Northampton Mens Own.

In Counties 3 Midlands East (North), Cian Mclarnon crossed for a hat-trick of tries as Sleaford claimed a 43-19 home win over Ollerton.

Club captain Dan Mackie, Gaz Ambler, Dan Jones, and Tommy Williams also scored tries for the hosts.

Mackie kicked three conversions and Ben Hitchcock added one.

North Hykeham battled hard and were only 17-5 down at half-time, but unfortunately for the Lincolnshire side the score ended 45-5 in favour of Paviors’ 2nd XV.

Hykeham’s try was scored by Jamie Robson.

Cleethorpes were awarded a home walkover against Nottingham Corsairs.

Cleethorpes worked hard to get a new fixture and their first and second teams combined to play a friendly against Market Rasen.

Rasen were not able to travel with a full squad so Cleethorpes did the honourable thing and lent them players to even the game out. They said that although the score line suggests a one-sided game it was keenly contested throughout.

Stewart Hyde and Issac Machon crossed for two tries apiece in a 54-0 win, while Mike Holmes, Morgan Adams, Lewis Southern, and Harry Parker each scored one. Adams added seven conversions.

In Counties 3 Midlands East (South), Stamford College Old Boys bounced back to winning ways in style with a 26-19 home victory against South Leicester.

Tom Heath, Dan Smith, Liam Greenslade, and Alex Walker all scored tries for the hosts, with Carl Brierley Lewis adding three conversions.

Deepings battled hard throughout the match and never let their heads drop despite a difficult afternoon which saw them lose 64-5 at Bedford Swifts.

Deepings’ efforts were rewarded by a try for fly-half Chris Owen.

In the NLD Merit Table East 1, Aaron Radford crossed for a hat-trick of tries as Skegness claimed a 66-14 win at Boston’s 2nd XV.

Captain Dean Brian and Matthew Coley both grabbed a brace of tries for Skegness, while experienced scrum-half Jason Divilly, debutant Paul Nicholson, John Hummel, Joe Preston, and Noah Best each scored one. Dan Halliday kicked two conversions and Best added one.

Callum Lewis scored both of Boston’s tries and kicked two conversions.

In the same division, Georgio King crossed for a hat-trick of tries as Kesteven’s 2nd XV recorded an impressive 61-15 home win against Horncastle.

Henry Parker, Davey Hodgson, Chris Jinks, Sean Cummings, James Bowlby, and Scott Odams also scored tries for Kesteven.

The teams went toe to toe in the first half and Horncastle captain Mike Hoyes said his side produced a good strong game with their mauling and lineouts.

Man-of-the-match Sheridan Judge, captain Hoyes, and scrum-half Miles Rathby all scored tries for Horncastle.

It all changed in the second half as Kesteven turned on the style and ran away with it to secure a more comfortable victory.

In the same division, Market Rasen’s 2nd XV were awarded a home walkover against Sleaford.

In the East Yorkshire Merit League, Barton & District travelled just over the bridge to face Hullensians RUFC with the score ending in a battling 36-22 defeat.

Joe Rhoades, Ben Lovelace, and Morgan Williams all crossed for tries for Barton. Williams also slotted over two conversions and a penalty.