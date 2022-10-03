6 hours ago

Rugby Report: October begins with several wins for Lincolnshire sides

Three wins on the road for Lincoln’s senior teams
These Lincolnshire sides all celebrated victories at the weekend.

Dan Hill crossed for a hat-trick of tries as Lincoln’s 1st XV made it four wins in five league games with a 33-10 bonus point victory at Burton.

Captain Lewis Wilson and Harry Marks each scored one try, while Louie Cooke added four conversions to complete a successful afternoon for Lincoln.

The match also saw Thomas Brookes make his return to the first team and he performed well in defence, carried well in open play and was strong in the lineouts.

All smiles after Lincoln’s victory at Burton. Left to right – Director of Rugby Dougie Gordon, captain Lewis Wilson, try scorer Harry Marks, hat-trick hero Dan Hills, and Head Coach Brian Kelly.

Lincoln’s 1st XV in action during their victory at Burton. | Photo: Chris Barrett

Lincoln’s 1st XV huddled together after a great win. | Photo: Chris Barrett

The result means that Lincoln sit in second place in the Counties 1 Midlands East (North) league table.

Lincoln Imps XV after their victory at Stamford. | Photo: Ady Brodrick

Lincoln Imps XV continued their unbeaten start to the season in the NLD Merit Table East 1 after coming from behind to win 27-7 at Stamford’s 2nd XV.

Harry Atkinson receives the ball from a training ground lineout to drive over and score on the stroke of half-time. | Photo: Tony Clayton

James Willows-Chamberlin wins the ball at a lineout to set up a driving maul for Lucian Morosan to score. | Photo: Tony Clayton

Chris Fletcher clearing the ball after Stamford had strongly defended their own line. | Photo: Tony Clayton

Stamford took the lead through Chuck Hall’s try which was converted by Nick McDowall.

Lincoln responded with tries from Jack Randell, Harry Atkinson, Lucian Morosan, Rory Standish, and Brandon Hogan to ensure their third league victory in a row, while Jack Miles kicked one conversion.

Brothers Alex and Luke Brodrick (left and right) with try scorer Harry Atkinson (centre). | Photo: Ady Brodrick

Lincoln Ladies after their impressive victory at Derby. | Photo: Katie Nesbitt

Jenna Bierton crossed for four tries as Lincoln Ladies bounced back to winning ways in style with a 29-5 victory away against Derby.

Vice-captain Emily Nelson also scored a try and kicked two conversions on a great afternoon for Lincoln, who bounced back from their defeat against Coalville to move up to third in the league table.

Lincoln Ladies captain Abi Lee in action against Derby. | Photo: Katie Nesbitt

Forward Jodie Hill winning a lineout to help set up a try for Lincoln. | Photo: Katie Nesbitt

Lexi Page-Graves made her debut in what was also her first ever game of rugby, and she put in a superb performance at flanker which saw her named as the players’ player of the match.

Derby picked out Lincoln captain Abi Lee as the away side’s best player of the game.

Lincoln Ladies vice captain Emily Nelson in action against Derby. | Photo: Katie Nesbitt

Winger Kiera Butler made her second appearance for Lincoln Ladies during their victory at Derby. | Photo: Katie Nesbitt

Kesteven Ladies showed excellent team spirit during their victory against Sutton Bonington Students Ladies. | Photo: Mike Osborn

Elsewhere in women’s rugby, Hermione Farmer crossed for two tries as Kesteven Ladies put in a fantastic team performance to secure a 20-17 home victory against Sutton Bonington Students Ladies in Women’s NC 2 Midlands (North East).

Jess Castell-Smith and Beth Toone also scored tries for Kesteven, who fielded six players who had progressed through the girls’ team which is part of the club’s youth section.

The six players included try scorers Jess Castell-Smith and Hermione Farmer, as well as Lilliemae Reid and Robyn Albans, and debutants Jemima Wilcox and Megan Jones.

Boston Ladies after their victory at Sleaford. | Photo: Emma Fletcher

Lilly Smith crossed for a hat-trick of tries as Boston Ladies claimed a 46-20 win at Sleaford.

Tiana Woollaston grabbed a brace of tries and Paige Heeley, Maisie Austin, and Sophie Lorenz each scored one.

Sleaford Ladies battled hard throughout the match against Boston. | Photo: Dan Arbury

Hannah Booth kicked three conversions for Boston.

Meg Jones and Rachel Couzens scored two tries apiece for Sleaford Ladies.

Charlotte Sterry making a break for Sleaford Ladies. | Photo: Dan Arbury

Cassie Milestone scoring one of her two tries for Scunthorpe Women against Doncaster. | Photo: Debz Thompson

In Women’s NC2 North (East), Scunthorpe picked up a losing bonus point in a narrow 17-14 defeat away against Doncaster Ladies.

Cassie Milestone crossed for a brace of tries for Scunthorpe and successfully kicked two conversions.

Charlotte Oades winning the lineout for Scunthorpe. | Photo: Debz Thompson

Jo Hart carrying the ball for Scunthorpe. | Photo: Debz Thompson

Captain Becky Clark, Ewa Jasek and Jodie Britcliffe were among the top performers for Scunthorpe.

Scunthorpe’s post-match award winners Jodie Britcliffe, Ewa Jasek and captain Becky Clark. | Photo: Debz Thompson

Other results

Scunthorpe’s James Dyson carrying the ball. | Photo: Bill Rhoades

In Regional 1 North East, Scunthorpe’s 1st XV ran in five tries to secure their first win of the season – a 31-29 victory at home against Ilkley.

Si Fisher, Josh Lugsden, Mick Dunk, Kane Linklater and Gav Hale all scored tries for Scunthorpe.

Scunthorpes’ Kane Linklater and Nick Dyson lifting Ben Hyde in the lineout. | Photo: Bill Rhoades

Gareth Mist with the ball for Scunthorpe, Kane Linklater (left) and Josh Bird (right) either side of him. | Photo: Bill Rhoades

The North Lincolnshire side’s remaining points came via the boot of Connor Brewster who kicked three conversions.

Try scorer Tom Stephens celebrating after Market Rasen’s victory against Loughborough. | Photo: Harry Lightfoot

In the Counties 1 Midlands East (North), two tries from Tom Stephens saw Market Rasen & Louth recover from 21-7 down to beat former league leaders Loughborough 36-28.

Callum Dufton, Tom Lewis, and Spen Holvey also scored tries for the hosts, with the latter adding four conversions and one penalty to ensure the comeback win.

Loughborough and Market Rasen preparing to contest a scrum. | Photo: Harry Lightfoot

Tight head prop Michael Cade flying across the line to score Stamford’s eighth try. | Photo: Darren Dolby

In Counties 1 Midlands East (South), Stamford turned on the style with a 46-5 home victory against St Ives (Midlands).

George Nairn grabbed two tries, while Iain Downer, Gareth Ramsden, Arthur Lewis, Ben Chisholm, Michael Kendall, and Michael Cade each scored one for the Lincolnshire club.

Openside flanker Michael Kendall made a try scoring return to Stamford’s first team. | Photo: Darren Dolby

Stamford’s Jack Jones doing the hard yards against St Ives. | Photo: Darren Dolby

Harry Bentley kicked three conversions to secure Stamford’s third league victory in a row.

Stamford second row Ben Chisholm was dominant in the lineouts. | Photo: Darren Dolby

Josh Lynch in action for Bourne with Jake Appleby in support. | Photo: Alan Hancock

Tom Dixon crossed for two tries as Bourne secured a losing bonus point in a narrow 25-21 home defeat against Market Bosworth.

Bourne captain Sam Evison kicked the remaining points with three penalties and one conversion.

Bourne captain Sam Evision with the ball. | Photo: Alan Hancock

Bourne’s Conor Kelly running at the Market Bosworth defence. | Photo: Alan Hancock

Josh Lynch in action for Bourne against Market Bosworth. | Photo: Alan Hancock

In Counties 2 Midlands East (North), Kesteven lost 47-22 in the top-of-the-table clash at Mansfield as their opponents leapfrogged them to go top of the table.

Will Walker grabbed a brace of tries for the Lincolnshire side, while Josh Udom and Alex Knight each scored one.

Ross Noble jumping in the lineout for Boston. | Photo: Sophie Lorenz

Charlie Willis grabbed two tries as Boston battled to a 27-24 victory away against Bakewell Mannerians.

Sean Bishop also scored a try for the Lincolnshire club, while Wayne Harley kicked three conversions and two penalties.

Boston and Bakewell preparing to contest a scrum. | Photo: Sophie Lorenz

Boston in action against Bakewell Mannerians. | Photo: Sophie Lorenz

Grimsby after a battling performance which unfortunately ended in defeat. | Photo: MoJo’s Photos

Grimsby put in a good performance but succumbed to a 39-17 defeat at Nottingham Casuals.

Evan Picking and Nathan Watson both scored tries for Grimsby.

Grimsby’s remaining points came via the boot of Jess Matthews who kicked two conversions and one penalty.

Nathan Watson diving over for a try for Grimsby against Nottingham Casuals. | Photo: MoJo’s Photos

Richard Greenway jumping to win the lineout for Gainsborough. | Photo: Tom Ellis

Brad Beresford and Ben Watson crossed for tries as Gainsborough lost 33-15 at Nottingham Moderns – a team they had beaten in the NLD Plate Final in August.

In the league meeting it wasn’t to be though, but they battled hard throughout with Harry Beresford being named as their man-of-the-match.

Harry’s brother Brad Beresford also kicked one conversion and a penalty for Gainsborough.

Gainsborough and Nottingham Moderns preparing to contest a scrum. | Photo: Tom Ellis

In Counties 2 Midlands East (South), second-placed Spalding were awarded a home walkover against Northampton Mens Own.

Hat-trick hero Cian Mclarnon running in for one of his three tries for Sleaford. | Photo: Dan Arbury

In Counties 3 Midlands East (North), Cian Mclarnon crossed for a hat-trick of tries as Sleaford claimed a 43-19 home win over Ollerton.

Club captain Dan Mackie, Gaz Ambler, Dan Jones, and Tommy Williams also scored tries for the hosts.

Mackie kicked three conversions and Ben Hitchcock added one.

Sleaford’s man-of-the-match Glyn Bates in action against Ollerton. | Photo: Dan Arbury

North Hykeham battled hard and were only 17-5 down at half-time, but unfortunately for the Lincolnshire side the score ended 45-5 in favour of Paviors’ 2nd XV.

Hykeham’s try was scored by Jamie Robson.

Cleethorpes were awarded a home walkover against Nottingham Corsairs.

Cleethorpes worked hard to get a new fixture and their first and second teams combined to play a friendly against Market Rasen.

Rasen were not able to travel with a full squad so Cleethorpes did the honourable thing and lent them players to even the game out. They said that although the score line suggests a one-sided game it was keenly contested throughout.

Stewart Hyde and Issac Machon crossed for two tries apiece in a 54-0 win, while Mike Holmes, Morgan Adams, Lewis Southern, and Harry Parker each scored one. Adams added seven conversions.

In Counties 3 Midlands East (South), Stamford College Old Boys bounced back to winning ways in style with a 26-19 home victory against South Leicester.

Tom Heath, Dan Smith, Liam Greenslade, and Alex Walker all scored tries for the hosts, with Carl Brierley Lewis adding three conversions.

Deepings battled hard throughout the match and never let their heads drop despite a difficult afternoon which saw them lose 64-5 at Bedford Swifts.

Deepings’ efforts were rewarded by a try for fly-half Chris Owen.

Skegness were all smiles after their emphatic victory against Boston. | Photo: Wayne Lagden

In the NLD Merit Table East 1, Aaron Radford crossed for a hat-trick of tries as Skegness claimed a 66-14 win at Boston’s 2nd XV.

Skegness captain Dean Brian scoring one of his two tries against Boston. | Photo: Wayne Lagden

Matthew Coley carrying the ball during an impressive performance for Skegness. | Photo: Wayne Lagden

Captain Dean Brian and Matthew Coley both grabbed a brace of tries for Skegness, while experienced scrum-half Jason Divilly, debutant Paul Nicholson, John Hummel, Joe Preston, and Noah Best each scored one. Dan Halliday kicked two conversions and Best added one.

Callum Lewis scored both of Boston’s tries and kicked two conversions.

Skegness’ Joe Preston on the run against Boston. | Photo: Wayne Lagden

Noah Best kicking a conversion for Skegness. | Photo: Wayne Lagden

The game between Kesteven and Horncastle was played in great spirit. | Photo: Joe Wenman

In the same division, Georgio King crossed for a hat-trick of tries as Kesteven’s 2nd XV recorded an impressive 61-15 home win against Horncastle.

Henry Parker, Davey Hodgson, Chris Jinks, Sean Cummings, James Bowlby, and Scott Odams also scored tries for Kesteven.

The teams went toe to toe in the first half and Horncastle captain Mike Hoyes said his side produced a good strong game with their mauling and lineouts.

Horncastle and Kesteven preparing to contest a scrum. | Photo: Joe Wenman

Man-of-the-match Sheridan Judge, captain Hoyes, and scrum-half Miles Rathby all scored tries for Horncastle.

It all changed in the second half as Kesteven turned on the style and ran away with it to secure a more comfortable victory.

Horncastle never let their heads drop despite a difficult result. | Photo: Joe Wenman

In the same division, Market Rasen’s 2nd XV were awarded a home walkover against Sleaford.

Ed Gilliatt being lifted in the lineout for Barton. | Photo: Edward Plaziuk

In the East Yorkshire Merit League, Barton & District travelled just over the bridge to face Hullensians RUFC with the score ending in a battling 36-22 defeat.

Joe Rhoades, Ben Lovelace, and Morgan Williams all crossed for tries for Barton. Williams also slotted over two conversions and a penalty.