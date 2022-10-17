Scunthorpe rapist caught by DNA links sentenced to life in prison

A man who raped one woman and assaulted another with intent to commit sexual offences has today (Monday 17 October) been sentenced to life imprisonment for his crimes.

Following a week-long trial in September, Marian Feraru was found guilty of two counts of rape, theft, false imprisonment and committing an offence with the intent of committing a sexual offence at Grimsby Crown Court.

Twenty-five-year-old Feraru of Sheffield Street West, Scunthorpe, pleaded not guilty to two counts of rape, attempted rape, theft, false imprisonment and committing an offence with the intent of committing a sexual offence and offered no remorse for his actions.

He was charged with the offences following an incident in March this year.

Feraru made sexual advances towards a woman on the night of Sunday 27 March 2022 in Memorial Gardens, Scunthorpe. The woman declined and Feraru then attacked her, putting a cord around her neck and attempting to rape her.

Another woman who had earlier noticed him acting suspiciously in the area, witnessed the attack and confronted him, he then fled the scene.

An investigation was launched and detectives carried out extensive lines of enquiries, which led to Feraru’s arrest and being brought into police custody.

Whilst in police custody and following forensic examinations including his fingerprints and DNA, a positive match was returned from evidence obtained for the attempted rape and assault, but also for an incident that had been reported in October the previous year.

On the night of Sunday 31 October 2021, Feraru approached a woman on Teale Street, close to West Street, in Scunthorpe and made sexual advances towards her. The woman declined but Feraru followed her and subjected her to rape.

An investigation was launched following the report with exhaustive enquiries taking place and DNA collated as evidence and uploaded into the police system.

Feraru had not had any prior involvement with the police which resulted in no forensic match being returned at that time which could identify him.

Although additional lines of enquiry were carried out, a suspect was not identified and no witnesses came forward, however the case remained on file pending any new evidence or information.

With a positive DNA match for both incidents, Feraru was charged with rape in connection to the October investigation, and attempted rape and attempted grievous bodily harm (GBH) in connection to the March investigation.

He will now serve a life sentence in prison, with more than 11 years before parole will be considered. Feraru will be placed on the sex offenders’ register and has also been handed a sexual harm prevention order which will prevent him from attending specific locations or contacting specific people.

Detective Inspector Sam Chester leading the investigation said: “Feraru is undoubtedly a sexual predator who put these women through untold distress and suffering for his own perverse needs and forced them to have to endure the harrowing ordeal of a trial and have to relive what he did to them by maintaining his not guilty plea.

“I am pleased he is now in prison for his unforgiveable actions, and I hope the outcome will offer his victims some comfort in knowing that, by having the courage and strength to come forward, they will now stop anybody else coming to harm at the hands of this man.

“To anyone who is or who may have been the victim of rape or sexual assault, I would urge you to please, come forward and report it to us.

“We will listen to you and we will believe you. We will do all we can to take action against those responsible and bring them to justice. By working closely with other organisations, charities and agencies, we can also ensure you are offered the help and support that is needed following these types of offences.

“I can offer my assurance that if you have been the victim of rape or sexual assault, you will be taken seriously and treated sensitively. You can report the crime directly to us through our 101 number, or 999 in an emergency, or you can speak to the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously, on 0800 555111.”

Judge Fanning paid tribute to the bravery of the victims for coming forward and thanked them on behalf of the public for doing so.