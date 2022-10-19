Sincil Street shopfronts given new lease of life by £1.6m High Street funding

A programme has been created to uncover the area’s history

City of Lincoln Council in partnership with Historic England is celebrating the completion of historic shopfront restorations in the city, which has seen a row of Lincolnshire Co-op buildings transformed.

As part of the High Street Heritage Action Zone (HSHAZ) scheme, which saw the city council receive a successful bid for funding of £1.68 million in April 2020, the city council has created a programme of historic building restorations designed to revitalise the area and uncover its rich history.

Included in this is plans to revitalise Lincoln’s historic shopfronts to bring them back to their former glory.

The latest shopfronts to be restored, following the completion of shopfronts at 8-10 St Mary’s Street, are owned by Lincolnshire Co-op.

The restored Sincil Street properties, which are a row of a rare survival in Lincoln of ‘back to back’ houses, were unveiled during a celebration event on 19 October at 38-44 Sincil Street.

Ursula Lidbetter, CEO of Lincolnshire Co-op said: “We committed at the start of The Cornhill Quarter development to retain or reinstate as many historic features as possible, to give the buildings a new lease of life and retain the historic character of the area.

“Having invested just under £1 million in 38-44 Sincil Street, we are delighted with the results.

“Thank you to Historic England for contributing additional funds for the shopfronts and to the city council conservation team for their expert advice.

“We are looking forward to welcoming new tenants who want to trade from these units and make the most of their authentic charm.”

Property improvements on Sincil Street included repairs, reinstating lost features, and making buildings suitable for new use.

Cllr Neil Murray, Portfolio Holder for Economic Growth and Historic Environment Advocate at City of Lincoln Council said: “There are many unique heritage aspects and locations within Lincoln that need to be preserved so that Lincoln’s special character is maintained, and that includes its shopfronts.

“We are happy to see this prominent row of shopfronts on Sincil Street restored to their former glory.

“By restoring, revitalising and refurbishing these historic shopfronts, it not only helps us to protect heritage in our city, but also aids us in continuing to make Lincoln a great place for both residents and visitors to enjoy.”

David Walsh, Principal Advisor at Historic England added: “The Cornhill Quarter is an outstanding example of heritage-led regeneration which is becoming known nationally.

“We are delighted that the repairs and reinstatement of shopfronts at 38-44 Sincil Street have been completed.

“The shops look great and it is a testament to the skills and expertise of all involved.”