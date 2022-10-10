Six months as a Taliban hostage: How a Lincolnshire man survived

Locked in a tiny cell in the desert, full of cockroaches with no bed or toilet for 190 days, and beaten to a pulp before his eventual freedom — this is how one Lincolnshire man managed to survive after being captured by the Taliban in Afghanistan.

In May 2021, following the withdrawal of all remaining US troops in Afghanistan, a military offensive was launched by jihadi movement group the Taliban to overthrow government and seize control of the state.

Despite rearguard defence by volunteers to the Afghan Army, the Taliban were able to claim major cities in Afghanistan for themselves, prompting the fleeing of president Ashraf Ghani in August and allowing the Taliban to take hold of the capital city Kabul without resistance.

This takeover set up the reinstatement of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, and terms were in place via the 2020 Doha Agreement for the Taliban to uphold commitments to counterterrorism.

Another term of the Doha Agreement saw more than 5,000 Taliban prisoners, including 400 accused or convicted of major crimes such as murder, released.

This was part of a snowball effect that saw many reinstated as Taliban forces, and provincial governors cutting deals with militants to switch allegiances and join the Taliban themselves.

As times fell desperate for Afghanistan’s fallen government, officials fearing for their lives turned to one man of assistance, a man who lives in Lincolnshire no less…

Introducing Anthony Stephen Malone

Anthony Stephen Malone, 50, is a fifth generation soldier who spent seven years in the parachute regiment he joined aged just 17.

His career moved towards private security in his mid-to-late 20s and 30s, where he worked in close quarters with some of the planet’s most important figures to keep them safe from conflict or any danger.

During this time, he mixed in very high profile circles, namely with American intelligence agencies such as the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA), and the former Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) director David Petraeus.

Anthony was involved with senior officials on all four corners of the world, and even held meetings with leading figures in both Al-Qaeda and the Taliban – which he says “put me in good stead” for what he had to endure later on.

After retreating from all operational and security work by 2014, Anthony set up a veterans charity called Patriot with his fiancé Nicki, which offers help and support to homeless military veterans.

However, in the months leading up to the Taliban takeover of summer 2021, a number of senior members of the Afghanistan government reached out to Anthony in a bid to help them evacuate the nation safely.

“I was retired, not dead”, Anthony said of returning to operations. “My past work had put me in contact with both sides of the conflict, and I had heads of state calling me on a human level to ask for my help or opinions on a matter.

“I initially wasn’t going to get involved in going back to Afghanistan again, so I started off by moving high-value targets, such as colonels, generals and politicians. They asked me for help, and in my line of work you never leave a man behind.”

He used unique local networking to shift people out of Afghanistan, and eventually went out to the country, alongside a colleague of his, to help “a few” families on the intelligence and military side of the Afghan government.

Little did he know that there would be hundreds of vulnerable people who needed his urgent help.

Anthony was there on a “self-funded humanitarian mission” to manoeuvre vulnerable families, as well as members of the overthrown Afghan government, through various safe checkpoints of Afghanistan and guide them to safety.

“The volume of people when we arrived was phenomenal”, he says. “There was no western footprint in Afghanistan at that time, so I was very much the eyes and ears of the operation. I worked closely with the British government and helped where required.”

At worst, him going to Afghanistan would be a “wasted flight”, but he went to meet with four British nationals and was greeted with a meeting that had 74 nationals in just one meeting – of which there were multiple each day.

All of these people were British nationals trapped in Afghanistan, and Anthony vowed to help them return home.

The arrest

Around three months after his arrival in Afghanistan, on December 15, 2021, Anthony was looking at a property by the British Embassy, which was the former ambassador’s house. He wanted to use it as a safe space to transport vulnerable people to and from.

Anthony had been working 23 hours a day throughout his time in the country, holding meetings with various people seeking asylum during the day, and then aiding evacuations in the cover of darkness during the evenings.

The former parachute regiment soldier moved over 400 families and children through checkpoints, and was quick to praise the “incredible” work of the British military out in Afghanistan.

He was approached at this proposed safe house by a solider who was an “element” of the Taliban, who had asked him for documentation that proved his eligibility to be in the country.

Anthony shows him his passport, entry stamps and even a letter of authority from the Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce, highlighting that he was there cleanly.

“We just saw it as a misunderstanding, but Westerners with a British passport and Taliban ID are very rare, so he took us to the Afghanistan General Directorate of Intelligence Headquarters. They had no guns, or handcuffs, they were all very quiet and professional.”

The lack of hostility left Anthony feeling relaxed, guards shake his hand at the headquarters and he hands in his phone as per protocol, before walking around to a side entrance into a holding cell – which formed part of the Taliban underground interrogation centre.

“It wasn’t my first time in the building, but it was my first time in the cell”, he said.

Anthony said he was “not of interest” for around two weeks, as it turned out the Taliban had launched a surveillance operation against four other British nationals who were on the same street as him.

“We got dragged into this six-week operation – we were never charged with anything, so we referred to ourselves as political hostages, rather than prisoners.”

Interrogators tried to work out how Anthony and his colleagues had the connections they had, and unbeknown to him the Taliban were going after people helping Afghan nationals to flee the country.

“Ill-treated, beaten and tortured”

Anthony recalls his two worst beatings during his time as a hostage, both coming within 24 hours of each other.

The prisoners were asked to hand over their mobile phone passcodes for evidence, which Anthony does not do given the nature of the information on his phone.

He had the names and photographs of vulnerable families he was in the process of transporting to safety before his capture, information that just could not be handed over without severe consequences.

Anthony refused when asked, and the interrogating officer assigned to him, Ahmed Zaheer, whose father is a high-ranking Taliban diplomat, didn’t take kindly to this.

“He had an issue with all things British, I think he had a run-in with British soldiers in the past, so held an agenda,” Anthony said. “We didn’t get along at all, as you can imagine.”

One afternoon, Anthony was pinned down in his cell with his arms tied behind his back, as five uniformed Taliban members stood over him with weapons.

They poured cold water over his head and proceeded to hit him between the shoulder blades with a plank of wood. He was then struck to the head multiple times. Despite all of this, Anthony never gave up the passcode to his phone.

This beating earned him a concussion and significant nerve damage in his shoulders and arms, but the worst was still to come.

Just a day later, he was taken out of his cell upstairs to where his interrogating officer resided. He was again pinned down, but this time his legs were tied together and his shoes and socks were removed.

Officers then began slashing and whipping at his bare feet. Anthony counted the first 25 lashes but could not keep count after that, as another officer kicked him in the ribs with army boots on.

He earned the nickname “Smurf Feet” as a result of this beating, as he could not walk properly for over a week and suffered serious swelling on the bottom of his feet. The kick he received also fractured six of his ribs and gave him a kidney infection.

The four weeks he needed to wait had passed, so Anthony gave his phone passcode to the Taliban, who were met with a blank device with no information on it.

Anthony could not walk back to his cell and suffered permanent nerve damage after the beatings. He was then placed in solitary confinement for 72 days because the officers did not want other prisoners seeing the damage inflicted on Anthony.

“Please, sir, can I have some more?”

Recalling his treatment in the prison, Anthony said he was fed rice and beans every single day, but living conditions within the cell were, as you can imagine, harrowing and potentially scarring.

Cockroaches crawled around in his 3x3m concrete underground cell, that had no bed and no toilet. The group were given three 10-minute toilet breaks a day, and despite the danger of the situation he was in, Anthony’s resilience and bravery never faltered.

“I put on a brave face to see how they reacted most of the time,” he said. “Whenever they gave me my food I’d ask them for more like that scene from Oliver Twist, when they let me have my toilet breaks I would take my time, because I knew the Afghan culture allowed for them not to disturb me.

“There were times I thought I was going to be executed, but I never showed them my true emotions. I was like how you see a duck floating – above the water they look calm, but below their legs paddle like crazy. Everything I did on the surface was with dignity and pride in mind.”

It didn’t stop there. Anthony took things a step further each time he saw the guards, even tempting fate with a Taliban guard who was nicknamed ‘Doctor Death’.

He added: “Doctor Death came down and told us all we’d either be in the cell for 40 years or hung. In response to this, I asked him if he could order a pizza for me as I was starving. It was all about combatting their mind games. Weirdly, despite how notoriously evil he was, me and Doctor Death got along well.”

You might wonder how Anthony managed to remain rational and upbeat during this time, and he described it as “making heaven out of hell”.

“I always say I am a glass half full person, and I told all the hostages that how they act in here will be remembered when it’s all over. In a situation like this you can either crawl up and cry, or you can roll up your sleeves and get on with it.”

Anthony took to reading the Harry Potter books to keep himself occupied during his time under arrest, which sparked a series of amusing anecdotes for him.

“We gave the guards nicknames of dementors while I read the Harry Potter books, and one guard ran away from me once because I was pretending to do spells with my toothbrush and he genuinely thought I was about to turn him into a frog!

“We also played Ludo with the guards, though funnily enough I never once won a game, I wonder why…”

The power of love

A key player in this ordeal was Anthony’s fiancée Nicki Mortimer, a woman in her early 40s who dealt with the unthinkable task of unknowingly speaking to the Taliban officer who had been torturing the man she loves.

She had no contact with Anthony for three months, but finally heard his voice in March when he was taken to a rose garden by guards.

Anthony called the garden a “legendary site” as it had become known as an area where prisoners are executed. “They’ll always be gardens because there are so many corpses buried underneath”, he said.

Expecting death, he recalls being dragged out into blinding daylight (his cell had no natural light) and taking a deep breath, before he was in fact handed a telephone. On the other line was his fiancée Nicki, the first time he’d heard her voice in three months.

“I’d missed Christmas and Valentine’s Day at that point, and totally lost communication with her”, Anthony says. “It was a very emotional call but very brief, it was more of a proof of me being alive because everyone assumed we’d been killed at this point.”

So how did Nicki get the number of the Taliban officers keeping her fiancé in solitary confinement? Well, she had been communicating with the Foreign Office, who were aware of Anthony having previously worked with him on other missions.

This enabled Nicki to get daily updates on Anthony and also speak with him on the phone for around five minutes every 3-4 weeks, where she eventually managed to sneak a coded message translating to torture into their conversation.

Anthony confirmed this over the line, giving Nicki and the then-Foreign Secretary Liz Truss the evidence they needed that Anthony was in fact being tortured during his time as a hostage.

She told The Lincolnite: “He kept referring to the guard as boss, I knew there was something in that, so from that point I got inclinations. You could hear it in how he spoke, how he acted, something wasn’t quite right.”

Nicki spoke directly with the Taliban during this time, and it later transpired that she had shared a phone conversation with Ahmed Zaheer, the very man alleged to have tortured her fiancé.

“At the end of the day they’re terrorists,” she said. “I had no proof of life for months and I knew by this point that he was being tortured for no reason, it was all heading towards death.”

The road back home

Anthony’s resolve would finally pay off in June 2022, when a rookie error from his interrogators prompted members of the Taliban’s Haqani network to take action.

Ahmed Zaheer would often film the beatings of Anthony and share it around to showcase his power, Anthony claims.

This eventually became his downfall, as the Haqani network, placed in charge of domestic security following the fall of Kabul, sanctioned that level of abuse and took action.

Anthony was not told he would be released until the very last moment. The other hostages he was with had been informed, and he was the last to be taken upstairs, where he was face-to-face with Zaheer once again.

“I had been needling Ahmed for months,” he said. “I was a big pain in his ass. He got me upstairs and there was a video camera set up on a tripod, so I immediately thought I was about to be the star of a beheading video.”

Despite this fear, Anthony walked into the room and made a comment about Ahmed’s weight, prompting a “fire and brimstone” speech from the Taliban member about Britain and America being like the devil.

Anthony quipped that he couldn’t read when asked to read a script into a camera – halting Ahmed’s plans at once.

“Ahmed flipped the table in a fit of rage, I then stood up, walked up to him and looked him straight in the eyes. He couldn’t even look at me, that was when I knew he’d lost the room.

“His months of work at trying to break my spirit had unravelled, here I was standing tall to tell the tale, he’d done everything but execute me.

“The most amazing moment was when one of the supporting officers went to get a glass of water. Ahmed reached his hand out to get the water, but the officer walked straight past him and gave it to me instead.”

All other hostages would be released the next day, but Anthony would be staying, according to the guards – which he describes as one last attempt at psychological warfare by Ahmed, so he took another opportunity to wind his torturer up.

“Thank you for letting my friends be released, and I look forward to spending some more quality time together,” he said to Ahmed. “I absolutely killed him with kindness and as I left the room I heard him screech. That was the last time I ever saw him.”

An hour later, his cell door opened and standing over Anthony was a senior member of the Taliban government, dressed in a pristine white robe. Anthony was the first hostage he’d ever been to visit.

He assured Anthony that he would be returning to the UK the next day, before passing him a bag of designer Italian clothes. “It felt like a windup”, he says.

As he was leaving, Anthony was given all of his belongings, including the original document from the Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce, and the government member called him “an honourable man”.

His parting message was a poignant one. “You feed me three times a day, I have my cockroach friend to keep me company, why would I want to go when the room service has been so good?”

Anthony was brought back to Heathrow Airport on June 20, where he could be reunited with his family, after what he described as the “best Slimfast diet ever” due to losing 28kg of weight during his time as a hostage.

War crimes investigation

Since then, Anthony has been working directly with the Foreign Office and SO15 counter terrorism command to investigate the circumstances of his time as a hostage.

Evidence is being gathered in relation to potential war crimes, with the UK team likely to join forces with a similar US investigation also looking into the role of Ahmed Zaheer.

The matter is currently being assessed by the Metropolitan Police’s war crimes team, in accordance with scoping guidelines from the Crown Prosecution Service.

Anthony says the actions of people like Zaheer highlights the “splintered organisation” of the Taliban, with many sub-divisions of the militant group and a lot of in-fighting.

“It is not a cohesive government,” he said. “There are hundreds of tribal groups from all over Afghanistan that fall under the Taliban blanket.

“In the building I was held inside, each floor was ruled by a different branch of the Taliban, now imagine how bad that can be across a city like Kabul, where over two million people live.

“The amount of in-fighting was horrendous, every sector was fighting for their own piece of the country to rule – we hadn’t banked on it being this bad. It was even worse than in the early 2000s.”

