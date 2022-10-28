Sustainable eco-leisure park planned near Skegness

A Skegness farmer and leisure park owner wants to have some of the most self-sustaining accommodation in the district.

Tim Spencer has applied to East Lindsey District Council to build 109 caravans at The Hollies, High Lane, Croft.

His existing facilities at Windfarm Park already use renewable energy produced by a windfarm and solar park on site, and he has consent for a further 10 acre solar park and battery storage development on land adjacent to the proposed site.

In his design and access statement, Mr Spencer told the council: “There is an increasing requirement for developments to be sustainable and what could be more sustainable than energy produced on site during the day, and stored on site in batteries for night time use as well?

“The war in Ukraine has highlighted the need for energy security as Russia threatens our supply, leading to sharp rises in electricity costs.

“This has led to increased calls for less carbon friendly sources of energy such as fracking to be developed to help make up the shortfall in the nations supply.

“If the proposed caravan park were to be connected to the applicant’s consented solar/battery park it would help reverse this trend.”

He added that the COVID-19 pandemic had shown an increase in the number of people holidaying closer to home.

The plans include the change of use of existing land formerly approved for eight caravan lodges to provide 17 static caravans, alongside an entirely new site for 92 static caravans.

Entry to the site will be via the existing High Lane access.

Mr Spencer’s application said the existing landscaping will be mainly kept with surrounding woodland unaffected by the proposed development.

The application said the change would help diversify his existing businesses while making the development economically viable and further the sustainability of the local economy.