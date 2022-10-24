Trial date set for third man charged with Boston murder
Marcin Stolarek’s body was found in a drainage channel in 2020
A third man charged with the murder of a man found dead in a drainage channel in Boston has appeared at Lincoln Crown Court.
The body of Polish national Marcin Stolarek, 46, was found in South Forty-Foot Drain in Boston by a member of the public in January 2020.
In November last year Judge John Pini QC sentenced Lukasz Ferenc, 29, of Windsor Bank, Boston, to a minimum of 22 years imprisonment and Adam Kaminski, 28, of Union Court, Boston, to at least 19 years in jail.
Lincoln Crown Court heard Mr Stolarek had been beaten and tied up before being thrown in the water.
A third man, Kamil Zydek, 34, of no fixed address, has now been charged with Mr Stolarek’s murder and a second offence of conspiring to pervert the course of justice.
Zydek denies both charges and spoke only to confirm his name when he appeared at Lincoln Crown Court.
His case was adjourned for a trial at Lincoln Crown Court beginning on 7 November and is expected to last two weeks.
Zydek, who was represented by Alisdair Williams KC, was remanded into custody until his trial.
The prosecution were represented by Gordon Aspden KC.
Judge Simon Hirst told Zydek: “Your trial will begin on 7 November.”
