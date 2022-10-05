Two arrested after man ‘threatened woman with a gun’ in Immingham

Officers have arrested two men following an incident in Immingham which was reported to us shortly after 4.45pm yesterday (Tuesday 4 October).

An altercation is believed to have taken place between a man and woman on Worsley Road, which then led to a man reportedly threatening the woman with a firearm.

Armed officers were promptly deployed to the area where two men were located and arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear and violence.

Thankfully, the woman is believed to have not sustained any injuries and both men remain in our custody at this time.

Detective Inspector Tom Kelly said: “I understand an incident of this nature is likely to cause concern amongst the community, and whilst it is very early days in our investigation, we believe those involved are known to each other.

“Locals can expect a high presence of officers in the area whilst a scene guard remains in place and enquiries continue.

“I’d like to offer reassurance to residents that this is believed to be an isolated incident, if you do have any concerns or information we would encourage you to please speak to our officers patrolling the area”.

If you have any information please call police on 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 55511, quoting log 321 of 4 October 2022.