Typhoon launched from RAF Coningsby to intercept civilian aircraft
The aircraft caused concern, but no threat was found
A Typhoon aircraft was launched from RAF Coningsby in Lincolnshire on Wednesday night to intercept a civilian plane that was causing concern, but no threat was found.
Essex Police led the safety operation during which a Jet2.com flight from Dalaman in Turkey to Manchester was diverted to London Stansted Airport just before 9pm Wednesday, October 12.
The force said they received a report of a potential threat on board the flight. The aircraft with a capacity of up to 220 passengers was escorted to Stanstead Airport where it landed safely and was parked away from the main passenger terminal.
Police said: “The runway was closed for a short time while enquiries were carried out.
“Officers were then able to establish there was no threat on board.
“Onward travel was then organised for the passengers and the runway was re-opened.”
RAF Coningsby is one of two Quick Reaction Alert (QRA) Stations in the UK, alongside RAF Lossiemouth.
An RAF spokesperson said: “The RAF can confirm Quick Reaction Alert Typhoon aircraft were launched last night from RAF Coningsby to intercept a civilian aircraft that was causing concern.
The aircraft was safely escorted to Stansted Airport.”
Jet2 told the BBC that its teams were looking after those affected, adding: “We would like to apologise to everyone onboard for any inconvenience or upset caused by this unforeseen incident.”
London Stansted Airport said in a statement to the BBC: “The runway was closed for a short time but has now reopened.”