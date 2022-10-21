“We need a general election …and soon,” says Lincoln Labour leader

Lincoln’s Labour leader said there needs to be a general election after the resignation of Liz Truss this week.

The Prime Minister announced her resignation on Thursday afternoon after just 45 days in office following a series of major setbacks for her government.

The latest issues to take hold included allegations of Tory MPs being “manhandled” during a vote on fracking, the loss of her Home Secretary Suella Braverman and confusion over the resignation of government whips.

Truss recently had to replace her Chancellor with Jeremy Hunt in the fallout over the mini-budget announced by former post-holder Kwasi Kwarteng.

City of Lincoln Council Leader (Labour) Ric Metcalfe said Ms Truss’ departure had become “inevitable” after it “became obvious she had lost the confidence of large numbers of Conservative MPs”.

“If opinion polls are anything to go by, the public has lost confidence in the present government and will be feeling pretty exasperated by recent events as they struggle to deal with the cost of living crisis,” he said.

“After the continuous government squeeze on council budgets, it will be quite unforgivable if the Conservatives inflict more damage on local services when the Chancellor makes his statement at the end of the month.

“We need a general election …and soon.”

Prior to the PM’s resignation, Lincolnshire County Councillor Tom Ashton and East Lindsey District Council Leader Craig Leyland had both called for her to go.

Councillor Ashton, Deputy Chair of the Boston and Skegness, told the BBC: “I hope very much that she recognises that the game is up for her and makes way as soon as feasible for someone that can unite the party in parliament and give us some effective and competent leadership.”

All council leaders in the county were contacted for their views.