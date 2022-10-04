Where? ‘Immington’ sign typo amuses Lincoln A46 drivers
Unfortunately, this is not the first time
‘Saxibily’, ‘Thrope on the Hill’ and now ‘Immington’ – another typo has appeared on road signage on the A46 in Lincoln.
Andrew Washington spotted the error on signage at Carholme Roundabout where the A46 and the A57 meet.
There has also been some suggestions locally that the error has been up on the signage for at least several months.
Andrew said: “Well, Immington doesn’t exist, and we had Saxibily previously, not forgetting Thrope on the hill too. They should be checked properly before being put up.”
In April last year Highways England issued an apology after a road sign on the A46 Skellingthorpe roundabout guided people towards “Saxibily” instead of Saxilby. Another nearby for Thorpe on the Hill read “Thrope on the Hill”.
It prompted a few laughs from Lincoln residents at the time, with one person branding whoever put the sign up as a “silly Saxibily”.
National Highway’s Programme Development Manager, Karen Moore said: “We’re aware of the issues on this road sign and we are taking steps to get this corrected. We’re sorry for any confusion this might have caused motorists.”