Child injured in Spalding ‘hit and run’
He was taken to hospital for treatment
We are appealing for witnesses after a serious collision involving a cyclist and a motorist at the Holbeach Road Roundabout, in Spalding.
Officers were called to the incident at around 7.20pm on Tuesday, 11 October.
The cyclist – a young boy – sustained a head injury in the collision and was taken to hospital for treatment.
Eyewitnesses say a grey Peugeot car was involved in the incident and was seen driving around the roundabout before heading northbound towards Boston.
We are now appealing for more information and are asking anyone who saw the vehicle before or after the collision to get in touch.
You can contact us in one of the following ways –
- Call 101, quoting incident number 393 of 11 October.
- Email [email protected] and include incident number 393 of 11 October in the Subject line.
- Contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.