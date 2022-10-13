Youngster ‘hit man over head with bicycle seat’ in Grimsby

Officers investigating an assault are appealing for information following an incident on Victoria Street, Grimsby, between 10:00pm and 11:00pm on Saturday 10 September.

A man is reported to have seen a group of three youths allegedly being racially abusive towards an unknown man.

He went over to help the man, when an altercation is believed to have taken place and one of the youths reportedly assaulted him by hitting him over the head with a bicycle seat.

The victim suffered minor injuries and was taken to hospital to receive treatment.

If anyone witnessed this incident, or has information that may assist with our enquiries, you can contact us on our non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference number 22*64451.

Alternatively, you can call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.