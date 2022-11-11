11 Lincolnshire sites added to Heritage at Risk Register

Eleven sites in Lincolnshire have been added to the Heritage at Risk Register in the East Midlands in 2022.

The Register gives an annual snapshot of the critical health of England’s most valued historic places and those most at risk of being lost as a result of neglect, decay or inappropriate development.

A total of 28 sites were added in the East Midlands because of concerns about their condition, while 37 sites were saved in the region.

The 11 Lincolnshire sites are as follows:

Church of St Thomas, Main Road, North Willingham (Grade II listed)

Church of St Michael, Stragglethorpe Lane, Brant Broughton and Stragglethorpe (Grade I listed)

Church of St Botolph, Church Lane, Skidbrooke with Saltfleet Haven (Grade I listed)

Church of St Margaret, Church Lane, Huttoft (Grade I listed)

Church of St Lawrence, The Green, Revesby (Grade II listed)

Swineshead (conservation area) in Boston, Lincolnshire

Louth, Town centre, contiguous residential areas & park, Louth, Elkington

Church of St Julian, Church Lane, Benniworth (Grade II listed)

Church of St Peter and St Paul, Main Street, Bolingbroke (Grade II* listed)

Windmill, East Street, Alford (Grade I listed)

Church of St Helen, Church Walk, Brant Broughton and Stragglethorpe (Grade I listed)

Historic England has awarded £1,456,565 in repair grants to 13 historic places and sites in the East Midlands, but the full list of these has not yet been disclosed.

They include Lincoln Castle, West Haven Malting (Grimsby), St Mary’s Guildhall (Lincoln), Spilsby Sessions House, and the conservation area of Grimsby Kasbah.

One of the Lincolnshire sites at risk is the Grade I listed St Botolph’s Church in Skidbrooke, has suffered over time from people breaking in and causing damage.

It dates back to the 13th century and can be found in dramatic isolation in the Lincolnshire marshland and its imposing interior has the feel of a medieval hall.

The church is not currently in active use and in the face of some recent structural issues The Churches Conservation Trust, who care for the building, have than emergency structural stabilisation measures. This is to secure the building until further investigations and repairs can be carried out.

Historic England said that sadly the church’s supposed reputation for paranormal activity has led to some anti-social behaviour and damage to the historic fabric.

The Church’s Conservation Trust is exploring ways for the church to be better used and imaginatively reintegrated into the community it once served, and can serve again in new ways.

Judith Patrick, Head of Region, North and National Lead for Community Engagement and Volunteering at Churches Conservation Trust, said: “St Botolph’s is a beautiful and peaceful church, set in magnificent isolation in the Lincolnshire marshland. Unfortunately, its isolated location has led to antisocial behaviour resulting in damage to the historic fabric of the building.

“We want to turn the page on its troubled recent past and would like to hear from local people about their ideas for how this historic site could be used to benefit their community and from anyone that could help us make that change a reality.”