19th century Victorian Lincoln house with holiday-let rooms listed for £2.5m

The Dower House dates back to 1876
A unique opportunity to purchase The Dower House apartments in Canwick. | Photo: Bairstow Eves

A property listing described as a “rare and exciting opportunity” has opened near Lincoln, as the Victorian-era Dower House apartments are made available on the market for £2.5 million.

The Dower House in Canwick near Lincoln has been occupied by the current owner since 1999, and since buying all the living spaces within the building, they have extensively refurbished to form six impressive individual apartments.

The full property has been listed on the housing market by Bairstow Eves at a guide price of £2,500,000 (see the full listing here), and this Victorian house dating back to 1876 is a money-maker as well as a place to call home.

The current owner occupies two of the apartments, while a third has a permanent tenant on a short-term agreement, and the others have been let out as high-quality holiday accommodation.

The apartments have turned this property into a thriving business as well as a place to live since it began welcoming guests in 2014 – receiving a score of 9.9/10 from Booking.com’s Traveller Review Awards in 2021.

As for the property’s features, it is accessed through a private gateway with extensive parking space, there are eight bathrooms and bedrooms, Victorian floor tiles, large wood burners in multiple rooms, televisions in all apartments and much more.

The enviable location makes it a popular place for tourists to stay, given it is just over a mile outside of most key areas of Lincoln, including the cathedral and university, and it is just 26 miles from Humberside Airport.

Let’s take a closer look inside:

The entrance hall has maintained the original detailed cornice and ceiling rose. | Photo: Bairstow Eves

Victorian-era tradition is a constant throughout the house, despite vast refurbishment over the years. | Photo: Bairstow Eves

Impressive chandeliers and fireplaces become the centrepiece of these rooms. | Photo: Bairstow Eves

Could this revamped holiday accommodation be your next business? | Photo: Bairstow Eves

The rooms are bright and eye-catching. | Photo: Bairstow Eves

Each of the apartment bedrooms are uniquely designed. | Photo: Bairstow Eves

With eight bedrooms comes eight bathrooms too. | Photo: Bairstow Eves

The Dower House was built by the Sibthorp family and is recognised in the Buildings of Lincolnshire. | Photo: Bairstow Eves

The whole plot sits on just over an acre of land. | Photo: Bairstow Eves

It is a country house steeped in history. | Photo: Bairstow Eves

