19th century Victorian Lincoln house with holiday-let rooms listed for £2.5m

A property listing described as a “rare and exciting opportunity” has opened near Lincoln, as the Victorian-era Dower House apartments are made available on the market for £2.5 million.

The Dower House in Canwick near Lincoln has been occupied by the current owner since 1999, and since buying all the living spaces within the building, they have extensively refurbished to form six impressive individual apartments.

The full property has been listed on the housing market by Bairstow Eves at a guide price of £2,500,000 (see the full listing here), and this Victorian house dating back to 1876 is a money-maker as well as a place to call home.

The current owner occupies two of the apartments, while a third has a permanent tenant on a short-term agreement, and the others have been let out as high-quality holiday accommodation.

The apartments have turned this property into a thriving business as well as a place to live since it began welcoming guests in 2014 – receiving a score of 9.9/10 from Booking.com’s Traveller Review Awards in 2021.

As for the property’s features, it is accessed through a private gateway with extensive parking space, there are eight bathrooms and bedrooms, Victorian floor tiles, large wood burners in multiple rooms, televisions in all apartments and much more.

The enviable location makes it a popular place for tourists to stay, given it is just over a mile outside of most key areas of Lincoln, including the cathedral and university, and it is just 26 miles from Humberside Airport.

Let’s take a closer look inside: