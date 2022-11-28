Ambulance and two cars crash blocks Lincoln Doddington and Tritton Road junction
Police closed the road for vehicle recovery
The junction of Doddington Road and Tritton Road in Lincoln has been closed by police after a crash between three vehicles, including an ambulance.
Police were called to the junction of Doddington Road and Tritton Road in Lincoln at 9.02am this morning, following reports of a crash in the area.
It has been confirmed as a three-vehicle crash between a blue Peugeot, a blue Kia and an ambulance that was responding to a 999 call.
Two people were treated for minor injuries at the scene, one of which was taken to Lincoln County Hospital for further assessment.
Police had to close the road while recovery took place, as the three vehicles were blocking traffic, but have since reopened the road.
Neil Scott, Head of Operations for East Midlands Ambulance Service in Lincolnshire said: “One of our ambulances responding to a 999 call was involved in a road traffic collision involving two cars in Lincoln at 9.03am on Monday, November 28.
“The incident will be investigated so it would be inappropriate to make any further comment at this time.”
