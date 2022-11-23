Appeal to find sex offender Paul Marshall who absconded from North Sea Camp

Anyone who sees him should call 999

We are appealing for information on the whereabouts of convicted sex offender Paul Marshall after he absconded from HMP North Sea Camp.

Marshall, aged 53, has been reported missing from the prison on Tuesday, 22 November.

He was serving a life sentence at the site for rape and wounding with intent.

Anyone who sees Marshall should not approach him but should instead call 999, quoting incident 298 of 22/11/2022.

He is thought to be in the Mansfield/Nottingham area, but we encourage you to remain vigilant.

Reference: Incident 298 of 22/11/2022.