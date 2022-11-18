Bakkavor strikes bakk on after union ballot rejects new pay offer

An offer of 6.5% was made, which the union claims is a real terms pay cut

Staff have rejected a 6.5% wage increase and will go on strike after all at a Lincolnshire-based food production factory.

Over 700 staff at Spalding’s Bakkavor factory were due to walk out of their jobs after Unite the Union called for fairer pay terms for its members, labelling current wage structures as “poverty pay”.

A renewed offer of a 6.5% wage increase was offered by Bakkavor, prompting Unite to postpone the strikes last month and put the offer to a ballot for its members to decide on the next course of action.

This offer was overwhelmingly rejected by workers, who will commence strike action on November 25, running until January 2 next year.

Bakkavor is now facing a temporary halt to its production line, which makes own brand soups, sauces and deli products for major supermarket brands.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “The situation these workers face is exactly what is wrong with Britain’s economy today: A company earning millions and millions in profits expecting already low paid workers to take a pay cut while prices soar.

“Unite will not tolerate attacks on our members’ jobs, pay or conditions and our Bakkavor members have the union’s complete backing as they strike for a better deal.”

Accusations of hoarding profits are being made against Bakkavor, after the company announced adjusting operating profits of £102 million for 2021, an increase of 22% from last year.

Unite claims that many of the workers at the Bakkavor factory in Spalding earn just 1p over the national minimum wage, and allege that some staff even require the use of food banks.

This industrial action comes as the food producer announced last week it may close its salads and desserts divisions in Sutton Bridge and Leicester, putting around 900 jobs at risk.

The firm says this has been considered after being forced into “decisive action” against an unstable economic backdrop, tying in to the loggerhead negotiations with trade unions regarding staff salaries.

Unite the Union hopes that, should these sites close after the 45-day consultation period, affected staff will be relocated to Bakkavor factories elsewhere in Lincolnshire.

A spokesperson for Bakkavor said: “Bakkavor can confirm that following a ballot of its members the Unite union has rejected the proposed 6.5% pay increase and will move to take strike action at Bakkavor’s Spalding site. Around half of Bakkavor’s colleagues at Spalding are members of the union.

“We have detailed contingency plans in place to ensure that we continue to serve our customers and that any disruption is kept to a minimum.

“Across its UK sites, Bakkavor has been awarding pay increases for colleagues – a move to support its people despite the challenging economic context for the sector. Bakkavor believes its proposed 6.5% pay award for colleagues in Spalding is positive and sustainable and is part of a broader package of employee benefits.

“Bakkavor’s proposed pay offer ensures we remain competitive in the local market at a time when current trading conditions are causing significant levels of inflation across its cost base.

“As with businesses all over the UK, we are having to take decisive action to adapt to the challenging macro-economic backdrop, as we seek to protect our business. This has recently included our proposal to close two sites; Bakkavor Salads in Sutton Bridge, Lincolnshire and Bakkavor Desserts in Leicester as announced on 9 November.”

“Bakkavor is very disappointed the Unite union is going ahead with strike action based on pay claims that are simply unsustainable in the current trading environment.”

