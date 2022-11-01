Behind bars: Lincolnshire criminals jailed in October

A chicken factory worker who murdered his estranged partner and cut up her body into at least 15 pieces, a man who raped one woman and assaulted another, and a Grimsby arsonist were among those put behind bars in October.

In addition, three men were recalled to prison this month – Darren Sanby, Lee Gray and Ty McLaggan.

The Lincolnite’s court reporters cover the biggest cases heard in our region every day. Here’s a round up of signifiant cases resulting in prison sentences in October 2022:

Kamil Ranoszek

Kamil Ranoszek was sentenced to life with a minimum of 22 years in prison after murdering his estranged partner Ilona Golabek and cutting up her body into at least 15 pieces.

Ranoszek made a determined effort to hide the killing, and remained at large for 10 days while he pretended to co-operate with a police missing person enquiry.

Marian Feraru

Scunthorpe man Marian Feraru, 25, who raped one woman and assaulted another with intent to commit sexual offences was sentenced to life imprisonment for his crimes.

Feraru will now serve a life sentence in prison, with more than 11 years before parole will be considered.

Savastel Balaci

Grimsby man Savastel Balaci was sentenced to 15 years in prison after police said “his behaviour escalated in a night of terror as he set the victims lean to alight on Boxing Day last year”.

Iain Alderton

A paedophile from Lincolnshire who sexually assaulted three young girls, with the youngest only eight-years-old, has been jailed for 10 years. Iain Alderton, 33, lived in Luton at the time of the offences.

Mark Hough

Mark Hough, 55, was jailed for nine years and six months after attacking a woman in her 50s with a knife and hammer, and throwing scalding water over a man in his 20s.

Stuart Allen

Bourne man Stuart Allen, 31, was jailed for six years after admitting to possessing indecent images of children and animals.

Lee Overton

Lincoln man Lee Overton was jailed for five and a half years after being found guilty of 17 offences of sexual assault on a child under 13 years old.

Paul Meenaghan

Paul Meenaghan, 43, was jailed for four years and 10 months after being found with almost £30k cash, £22k of heroin, and hundreds of pounds worth of cocaine.

George Cimbala

George Cimbala, 34, targeted a 94-year-old Spalding man and took his walking stick after he bravely fought back. Cimbala was jailed for four years and two months.

Kirsty Barr

Kirsty Barr, 24, of Barton in North Lincolnshire fabricated a series of assaults and abuse committed by her ex-partner. She was sentenced to three years and nine months for perverting the course of justice.

Alistair Riggott

Sex offender Alistair Riggott was on the run for eight months before his arrest in northern Portugal. The 53-year-old from Skegness was jailed for three years.

Joseph Hutchinson

Joseph Hutchinson spray painted the words “sorry lads” on the floor after stealing property valued at over £12,000 from a Pinchbeck business park. Hutchinson was jailed for 30 months.

Nathan Lake

Nathan Lake, 32, led police on two dangerous pursuits and was jailed for 26 months. He admitted two charges of dangerous driving following chases in Wisbech and Spalding.

Danny Jacob

Danny Jacob, 41, threatened to stab his partner, dragged her inside her house on the Lincolnshire border and locked her in. He was sentenced to 23 months in prison and given a 15-year restraining order.

George Smith

“Three strikes” Derbyshire burglar George Smith admitted stealing an Audi car from a home in Deeping St James in Lincolnshire and was jailed for 20 months.

Emma Webster

Prison officer Emma Webster, 34, chatted about sex and exchanged intimate photos after developing “inappropriate relationships” with two inmates at HMP Lincoln. She has since been jailed for 14 months.

Thomas Parr

Spalding man Thomas Parr, 24, breached a restraining order by bombarding an ex-partner with up to 30 calls a day. He was sentenced to one year and 10 weeks in prison.

