Boston girl, 2, goes viral on TikTok with adorable trick or treat video
She wanted to scare people with her laugh
A two-year-old girl in Boston has gone viral on TikTok with an adorable trick or treat video at Halloween, which had racked up almost 13 million views by the weekend alone.
Ella was filmed by her mum Coral as she knocked on her neighbours’ and friends’ doors in their home town while dressed as a witch. She told her mum “I’m going to scare them with a laugh”.
Coral told BBC Look North: “She was just so excited by the whole night…I just sort of captured little bits of them opening the door to her so she could look back on it as she was older.
“It was completely 100% natural, they didn’t realise that it would be filmed so it was just a raw reaction to it really.”
