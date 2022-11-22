Buyer interest mounts for Cold War nuclear bunker near Louth

It will go up for auction on November 24

People have been visiting a Cold War nuclear bunker near Louth in Lincolnshire which will go up for auction later this week with a guide price of £25,000+ (plus fees).

The bunker was bought by 63-year-old Army veteran Mark Colledge, who paid £12,500 for the underground vault in Legbourne, near Louth, back in 2003.

It was constructed in the late 1950s and the site was originally designed to provide protection for three observers to survive a nuclear attack, with food and water provided for 14 days.

Linda Simpson is among those interest in the unique auction lot and she told BBC Look North: “I was looking at buying it, to probably renovate it into sort of like a holiday let or something different, but I’m going to have to go away and have a serious think about it.”

John Chandler also appeared interested when he looked around the bunker, adding: “Whether it’s the ultimate man cave or whether it’s just to say I’ve been a custodian of a piece of Cold War history, or it’s just to say I own a nuclear bunker, not many people can say that.”

The Cold War nuclear bunker is due to go under the hammer with SDL Property Auctions on Thursday, November 24, 2022.

Jim Demetriou, Valuer at SDL Property Auctions, told BBC Look North: “I’ve never sold anything like that and I’ve sold some very, very unusual sites and unusual lots in our auctions, but this is a bit of a one-off for us.”