Customers at Boston’s exotic burger restaurant give verdict on Matt Hancock
The restaurant serves exotic meats including crocodile and kangaroo
Customers at an exotic burger restaurant in Boston have given their verdict on Matt Hancock’s appearance on ‘I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here’ while also tucking into special delicacies in the Lincolnshire town.
Exotic Burger Company, which is located at The Folly in Boston, cooks up a much more palatable way to eat exotic things that you might see roaming the jungle on ‘I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here’.
It serves exotic meats including crocodile, buffalo, kangaroo and recently added to the atmosphere just for the day with tarantulas and snakes being held inside by customers.
Former Health Secretary Matt Hancock recently faced a Bushtucker Trial on the popular ITV show, where he had to eat a camel’s penis, sheep’s vagina, and cow’s anus. There have been over 1,000 complaints too Ofcom, with over half about Hancock appearing on the show and some about his treatment too.
Customers Exotic Burger Company were asked about Hancock being in the jungle and one woman told BBC Look North: “The fact that he’s there when he’s not doing right by his constituents says a lot about him doesn’t it.”
Another added: “I do think he should be there, but I don’t think he should be getting paid the amount that he’s being paid for being there.”
