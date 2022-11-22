Designer Outlet pop-up opens on Lincoln High Street for Christmas
A festive gift emporium with big labels for small prices
A Designer Outlet Lincoln pop-up has opened in the High Street store formerly occupied by fashion retailer Monsoon.
Designer Outlet Lincoln sells clothing with designer brands including Gas Monkey and Bench, but at outlet prices, as well as all Missguided stock.
It also offers fragrances, bath bombs, home interiors, toys, and more in the store which will remain open until January 7, 2023.
Lincoln entrepreneur Stuart Maclaren, who also runs customgifts.co.uk, said: “I wanted to bring something different to the High Street for Christmas. We did a similar pop-up at Meadowhall three years ago and that was really popular.
“It’s been really busy and the value for money has been well received by all the customers.”
