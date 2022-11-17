Diversity groups angry at Lincolnshire council for investing in Qatar bank
The World Cup starts in Qatar this weekend
As the excitement builds for many ahead of the World Cup, there is also anger locally that Lincolnshire councils deposited more than £170 million of taxpayers’ money in the state bank of Qatar.
Ever since the World Cup was awarded to Qatar it’s been covered in controversy with claims of corruption and poor treatment of migrant workers, as well as same sex relationships being illegal in the country with the possibility of prison.
South Kesteven District Council currently has £13 million invested in Qatar National Bank. It says it strives to ensure its investments are with ‘ethical countries and companies’ and its approach is to ensure ‘optimum value’ for the local taxpayer.
However, it has angered diversity groups in the LGBT community who call them ‘hypocrites’ as a rainbow flag flies outside the council building.
Yvette Diaz-Munoz, Chair of Stamford Diversity Group, told BBC Look North: “I just feel a combination of angry, disappointed, shocked.
“I would imagine that most tax payers would agree that they don’t want their money to be invested in a way that potentially puts blood on their hands.”