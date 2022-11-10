Ex Lincolnshire Police officer accused of sexual misconduct appears in court
A trial has been listed for next summer
A former Lincolnshire Police officer has appeared in court where he entered pleas of both guilty and not guilty over charges of alleged sexual misconduct while on duty.
Shaun Wheeler, 56, is accused of two counts of abusing his powers for sexual purpose, involving two separate women.
Wheeler appeared at Nottingham Crown Court for a pre-trial and preparation hearing on Thursday, November 10, 2022.
The first offence relates to Wheeler allegedly engaging in sexual acts and inappropriate communications with a woman between July 2017 and March 2018, to which he entered a guilty plea.
The second charge alleges that he engaged in inappropriate, sexually-motivated communications with a woman between January and March 2019, to which he entered a not guilty plea.
The two charges were brought after Lincolnshire Police made a referral to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) in February 2019.
The official wording of the two charges he faced at Nottingham Crown Court is ‘holder of a public office, wilfully neglected to perform duty/wilfully misconducted himself/herself’.
Following an investigation concluded in August 2020, the IOPC decided the matter should be referred to the Crown Prosecution Service.
Wheeler, who resigned from Lincolnshire Police in 2019, was granted conditional bail and a trial has been listed at Nottingham Crown Court for the week commencing July 10, 2023.
