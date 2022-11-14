First patients for St Barnabas at £1m revamp inpatient unit in Lincoln
A six-month £1m renovation is now finished
St Barnabas Hospice has reopened its inpatient unit after six months of refurbishment, welcoming and officially admitted its first patients to the new facility.
The end of life charity closed its inpatient unit on Nettleham Road in Lincoln back in May for extensive renovation works, which is believed to have included more than £1 million of essential maintenance improvements.
The 150-year-old building was given a much-needed modern makeover to create a comforting and homely ambience for the patients.
This includes a new skylight feature in the stairway, opened-up spaces, new furniture and restful images on the walls.
An official reopening event was held at the site on Friday, November 11 to cut the ribbon ahead of the first patients being admitted to the improved unit on Monday.
The event was attended by special guests, including John Turner, Chief Executive of the NHS Lincolnshire Integrated Care Board (ICB), who officially reopened the building.
Mr Turner said: “I am delighted to be here today and offer support to the Hospice on behalf of myself and the NHS.
“St Barnabas has a fantastic track record of being a really significant partner in our efforts to provide the best health and care possible across the whole county.
“The hospice cares for people and their families during the most difficult times of their lives, and I take my hat off to all staff and volunteers.”
Care at the inpatient unit is available free of charge to patients in Lincolnshire who require around-the-clock care, with referrals to the Hospice only being made via GPs.
Chris Wheway, Chief Executive of St Barnabas Hospice, said: “We are now taking patient referrals through GPs, and we look forward to again give outstanding care to those who need it in our community.”