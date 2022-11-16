Football ‘thug’ who thumped teen fan in face jailed
A ‘thug’ has been given an 18-month prison sentence following disorder at a football match in February.
Sean Gleeson, 27, of Granville Road, Scunthorpe, appeared at Grimsby Crown Court yesterday (Monday 14 November) after pleading guilty to GBH at an earlier court appearance.
The charge related to an incident prior to the Scunthorpe United v Rochdale football match at Glanford Park on Saturday 19 February 2022.
Before the match, Gleeson entered a pub and walked up to a teenage Scunthorpe fan, with whom there had been no prior engagement, and punched him in the face.
Gleeson was given 18 months in prison and a seven-year football banning order.
The judge described Gleeson as a ‘thug’ who was ‘spoiling for violence’.
Assistant Chief Constable David Marshall said: “Football-related violence will not be tolerated in our area, and we work closely with our football clubs to stamp out such behaviour.
“With the World Cup beginning at the weekend, this sentence is a timely reminder to the small number of people intent on causing football-related trouble that there is no place for these actions in the modern game and our region.
“We can, and will, bring those responsible for such behaviour to justice and hope to bring an end to all football-related violence.
“Families and true supporters want to follow their teams without the fear of trouble and violence and as a force we want to continue to help keep our local football matches a safe environment for everyone.”
In addition to Gleeson’s custodial sentence, two other Rochdale fans pleaded guilty to entering the field of play. Raegan Kelly, 25, and Robert Hampson, 33, both from Rochdale, were handed fines and three-year football banning orders.
A 17-year-old Scunthorpe fan was given a youth referral order after pleading guilty to entering the field of play and throwing a flare.