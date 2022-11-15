Lincolnshire GPs opening later on weekdays and longer on weekends
Open 9-5 Saturdays and later on evenings
People in Lincolnshire now have greater access to GP practices across the county, thanks to a new model of care with longer and more frequent opening hours.
The offer is consistent nationally and could be a step towards shifting the NHS backlogs that developed throughout the trials and tribulations of the COVID-19 pandemic.
It is hoped that the decision will enhance access for primary care across Lincolnshire, while also easing the pressures of other health sectors and increasing engagement with patients.
This new model launched in October will see GP practices offer ‘enhanced access’ to patients, which allows sites to open during the evening o weekdays, as well as longer on Saturdays.
The increased hours aim to simplify existing models currently in place, with routine GP appointments now available between 6.30pm and 8pm during the week and 9am to 5pm on Saturdays.
This can be booked via your own GP practice, with appointments delivered by multidisciplinary teams such as nurses, general practitioners and other healthcare professionals.
You can book these appointments two weeks in advance or on the day if there is availability, with a choice of ways to access your appointment depending on clinical need.
This can include face to face and remote meetings, whether that be via telephone or online.