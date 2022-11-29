Hykeham family won’t let energy crisis stop them spreading festive joy

Four siblings in North Hykeham switched on their well-known Christmas display at the weekend and are determined not to let the energy crisis stop them from spreading festive cheer across Lincoln.

Peter Clare and his sisters Tracey, Leann and Michelle took over the festive display from their father after his death in 2004, which continues to bring joy to the local community.

The Christmas display was all lit up outside 65 Meadow Lane at the weekend and people will be able to enjoy its festive glow between 5pm and 8pm every Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday until January 1, 2023. On Christmas Eve and Christmas Day the display will be lit up for longer between 4pm and 9pm.

Although there is no six foot reindeer for 2022, the rest of the display remains like last year including light up foxes, deers, penguins, reindeers, polar bears, and more outside the house and in the garden.

Peter told The Lincolnite that due to the cost of living, the display would be available for people to enjoy for four days a week instead of the usual seven but, apart from the six foot reindeer, all the other lights are up again.

Last year it cost the family £3 for four hours, and now the price has increased to £5 for three hours, but this won’t stop them from spreading Christmas cheer in the local area.

It does, however, mean that they will not be asking people to donate money to charity this year, but they hope to bring this element back to the display for Christmas 2023.

Peter said: “I just keep doing it because my dad loved Christmas, but the electricity is a struggle.

“The cost of living has made it hard for everyone and I just want to cheer people up for Christmas.”

