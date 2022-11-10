Keir Starmer: Labour ‘has the answer’ to Grimsby’s problems
Labour lost the Grimsby seat for first time in almost 100 years at last election
Leader of the Opposition Sir Keir Starmer visited Grimsby on Thursday to meet locals and discuss Labour’s plans for the future of the North East Lincolnshire town – should they win the next General Election.
The Labour Party leader went to Grimsby Docks for a discussion on the town’s use of renewable energy, and how that could be a key player in the future of the local economy.
Sir Keir Starmer was given a tour of the Maintenance and Operations base at Orsted, the company behind the world’s largest offshore wind farm – right here on the coast of Grimsby.
Speaking with Peter Levy of BBC Look North, Starmer said Grimsby “really matters” both to the Labour Party and himself personally, acknowledging that his party would have to earn votes by ensuring the public can trust them in power.
The Labour leader also dismissed claims that he was a member of the “North London, cappuccino drinking elite”, saying it was “nonsense” and that people are now “crying out for serious government”.
The visit was part of a tour across the nation, meeting key innovators in the renewable energy sector to discuss net-zero plans in Labour’s Green Prosperity Plan.
Students, like those I met at their Carbon Capture Pilot Plant, are leading the way to harnessing renewables.
My Labour government will create the jobs of the future with our Green Prosperity Plan.
We will lead in tackling the climate crisis and reaching the goal of net-zero. pic.twitter.com/YjhlmOZm85
— Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) November 10, 2022
Great Grimsby is a key constituency for the next General Election, as the notorious Red Wall seat was won by a Conservative MP, Lia Nici, for the first time since pre-World War Two.
Labour will be hoping to regain that North East Lincolnshire vote at the next election, whenever that may be, as the political landscape has changed greatly since the 2019 Boris Johnson-led victory.
