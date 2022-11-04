Lincoln Castle’s learning team wins heritage education award

The Investigate Learning team at Lincoln Castle has been recognised for the outstanding learning programme they offer schools, colleges, and universities.

This year, Lincoln Castle has welcomed around 8,000 pupils and students on educational visits, teaching them about the medieval monument’s complex history.

The Sandford Award, in partnership with Bishop Grosseteste University and the Heritage Education Trust, recognises the museums, galleries, historic buildings, parks, zoos, and other attractions across the country that offer the very best learning programmes, aligned with the national curriculum.

Assessors look at how well the sites engage pupils, help them to understand local history, and the overall quality of the learning resources and experience. Lincoln Castle scored top marks across all the criteria in their recent assessment.

Cllr Lindsey Cawrey, executive member for culture and heritage at Lincolnshire County Council, said: “The awards keep coming for our fantastic heritage service! This Sandford Award is particularly special as it recognises the work we do in sharing the incredible history of Lincoln Castle with learning groups.

“The award assessor complimented the learning team on their ability to bring the castle’s history to life. And it’s clear that pupils have a memorable and enjoyable experience, as we welcome back schools, colleges, and universities from across the region, time and time again.

“A huge congratulations goes from me to the Lincoln Castle Investigate Learning team for their success in this award.”

Sandford Award Lead Assessor wrote: “Lincoln Castle thoroughly deserves its second Sandford Award in recognition of the unique and compelling insight it offers visitors into a series or locally and nationally significant historical phenomena, ranging from the medieval world and Magna Carta to the treatment of prisoners in Victorian England.

“The learning team has demonstrated an impressive creativity, resourcefulness and analytical dexterity in using the site’s long and complex story to bring into focus key historical themes that relate directly to the content of the school curriculum. In so doing they have created both a highly stimulating and memorable learning experience delivered in the most authentic of settings.

“Visitors cannot help but be captivated by the breadth of history on display here and by the site’s skill bringing it vividly to life in a way that will resonate with learners for years to come.”

Lincoln Castle welcomes visits from all education providers, covering all ages from primary, right through to GCSE, A-level and university students. For more information visit www.lincolncastle.com/investigate-learning.