Lincoln College celebrates further education awards at The Drill

Well done to all the winners!

Lincoln College celebrated the achievements and successes of its students in a ceremony at The Drill supported by The Lincolnite on Wednesday night.

The celebration ceremony held on November 23 encompassed some of the many inspiring stories in Lincoln and Newark.

Guests enjoyed a three-course Christmas dinner and performances by the College’s Performing Art and Music students.

Mark Locking, Lincoln College Principal and CEO, said: “A huge congratulations to all of our student and apprentice winners and thank you to the families and friends who have supported them to succeed.

“What struck me and our guests most was the immense resilience in the face of adversity that our winners have shown, to succeed in their studies, often despite illness, grief and mental health issues.

“There were some truly humbling stories and we are all so proud of the achievements of our students.

“I’d also like to thank all of our employer sponsors and especially Stonebow Media for their support, without you evenings like this wouldn’t be possible.”

Humphrey Maganga, A Level and Access to HE Award winner, who relocated from Kenya late last year after travel and COVID restrictions had been lifted.

He is said to be a prime example of a student with perseverance and dedication through personal challenges.

Humphrey said: “I’ve been here for a year now. I’ve settled in quite well with the help of staff, tutors and fellow students.

“I have partaken in various activities such as open days and helping out in the community, which help me master and improve my communication skills which will enable me to pursue my future career in adult nursing. I am looking forward to improving and learning a lot in college.”

Lincoln College also said a special thanks to the other sponsors of the awards. They were: Gelder Group, Streets Chartered Accountants, the University of Lincoln, Lincolnshire Police, East Midlands Airports, Siemens Energy, Lindum, Pilgrim Foodservice, Bluedale, GXO, Aura, The Drill, Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance, ESU, Royal Air Force, The Orders of St John Care Trust, FSB, Home From Home Care and the CIPD.

Full list of winners:

Performing Arts & Creative Arts Award: Sophie Wallis Construction Award: Daniel Poundall A Level Student Award: Humphrey Maganga Care College Award: Kerry Brothwell Care Services Award: Mollie Jenkins Business and Education Apprentice Award: Eleanor Reynolds Business and Education Student Award: Ross Benson Maths and English Award: Meitong Zong Hair and Beauty Award: Abi Applewhite Hair and Beauty Apprentice Award: Kayleigh Staines Engineering and Technology Award: Dragos Preznescu Engineering and Technology Apprentice Award: Jessica Stonham Sport, Public Service and Animal Care – Extraordinary Performance Award: Jim Roberts Sport, Public Service and Animal Care – Extraordinary Commitment Award: James Lovett Community and International Students studying in the UK Award Student: Sabina Waby Service Sector Award: Morgan Potts Service Sector Apprentice Awards: Bailey Starbuck Phillip Dawson Supported Education Award: Darcy Palmer Air and Space Institute Award: Shelby Valentine Air Defence College Award: Rianne Hatton Policing College Award: Nicoleta Barbu Richard Arbon Award for Overcoming Adversity: Sofia Borisovna Kev Gibbon Most Improved Student of the Year Award: Tommy Cox Apprentice of the Year 2022: Jessica Stonham Student of the Year 2022 Award Exceptional Achievement 16-18: Tommy Cox Award Exceptional Achievement 19+: Shelby Valentine Entrepreneurial Achievement Award: Richard Bills

