Lincoln house fire: Man charged with arson with intent to endanger life
He is due in court on Wednesday
Update 9.47am, 23 November: We have charged Jody McGuire, 46, of Canwick Road, Lincoln, with arson with intent to endanger life or being reckless as to whether life was endangered following a fire in Lincoln on Monday this week (21 November).
He was charged yesterday following a swift and thorough investigation by officers in Lincoln CID.
He has been remanded into custody and is due to appear at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court today.
Original release
We have arrested a 46-year-old man on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life following a fire in Lincoln city centre yesterday.
Officers received reports that a man was committing criminal damage in a property at the corner of Canwick Road and Ripon Street at 3.06pm yesterday (21 November).
On attendance they found a fire inside the property and Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue (LFRS) were called to tackle the fire. The roads in the surrounding area were closed for around an hour while crews worked.
One man was rescued from the building by fire crews and taken to hospital as a precaution. Thankfully, nobody was reported injured in the fire.
Specialist investigators at LFRS have determined the cause of the fire is arson, and we have now opened a criminal investigation.
A 46-year-old man was arrested a short time after the incident was reported in Lincoln High Street. He is currently in custody.
We would appeal to anyone with information to come forwards. There are a number of ways to get in touch:
- Call 101 and mention incident number 246 of 21 November.
- Email: [email protected]and include ‘incident number 246 of 21 November’ in the subject line.
- If you wish to remain anonymous you can call CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.