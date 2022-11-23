Lincoln house fire: Man charged with arson with intent to endanger life

A Lincolnshire couple who have lived in Qatar for over 20 years are loving the atmosphere of the World Cup and believe the country is far better than some national media suggests.

Mandy Elsby and her husband Mark, who are both aged 56, moved from Immingham in North East Lincolnshire to Qatar in 2001 because of Mark’s work on an oil refinery.

Not only does Mandy have tickets to all of England’s Group B games, including the recent 6-2 win over Iran, but she and her family have also been mixing with fans from other nations to watch matches in local pubs.

She told The Lincolnite: “We lived in Immingham all our lives until we moved to Qatar, all our children were born in Grimsby.

“It’s full of fun and energy now with the World Cup going on. We went to see the England players at their hotel (on Monday) as we live in Al Wakra where they are staying.

“Fans (from all the different nations) have been great so far and very friendly.”

Mandy was in the crowd at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha for England’s 6-2 win over Iran, for what she described as an “amazing” game. Bukayo Saka netted a brace and there were also goals from Jude Bellingham, Raheem Sterling, Marcus Rashford, and Jack Grealish.

Mandy said she is “England through and through and hopes they go all the way”, but also wants “Qatar to do well”.

Although they still visit North East Lincolnshire, Qatar really feels like home for Mandy and Mark after 21 years.

The couple’s children – Bradley, 32 Callum, 30, and Bethany, 27, all went to school in Grimsby, but they have all spent a large amount of their lives in Qatar. Bradley now lives in Cyprus, with Callum and Bethany in Cleethorpes and Newark respectively.

Bradley and Callum, along with Mandy’s son-in-law Alex, are all enjoying the atmosphere of the World Cup in Qatar.

As well as attending England’s games live, Mandy and her family plan to watch several games involving other nations in local pubs.

On Tuesday, November 22, they went to the Marriott rooftop bar in Doha and witnessed Saudi Arabia’s surprise 2-1 victory at Argentina, which Mandy said “shows you don’t always know” what will happen.

The family also enjoyed soaking up the atmosphere with Australia fans ahead of their match with France on Tuesday night, which ended in a 4-1 victory for Les Bleus.

Mandy’s son Callum has tickets to attend Ghana against South Korea in November 28 as “he is an Arsenal supporter and one of their players (Thomas Partey) is Ghanian”.

When asked if she thinks the national British media coverage of the World Cup has been a fair reflection on Qatar, Mandy said: “I don’t think the media coverage is a true reflection of the country, there’s a lot that the media don’t want to know.

“We are enjoying being here and at the World Cup is massive bonus. From a supporter’s take on it, it is brilliant, well organised, and the people have helped in all aspects of travel, getting into functions, and just in general.”

Laws and rules, including about same-sex relationships being illegal, alcohol bans, and treatment of women, have caused controversy and been publicised a lot in national media.

However, as a local resident of Doha, Mandy says: “We have to remember it’s about the football. Also people need to respect countries’ laws and culture.

“From Monday’s game and being mixed with the Iranian fans, the atmosphere was brilliant. It has been fantastic up to now, we are having a great time and in my opinion such a small country is coping very well with it all.”

After the World Cup, Mandy and Mark will be returning back to North East Lincolnshire for Christmas, and are looking forward to returning to the county.

But for now she is focusing on enjoying the World Cup with her family and is “very excited” about attending England’s match against USA at Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor in Qatar on Friday, November 25.

